    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login

    The Shore of Lake Okanagan, Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada

    By Jerre Paquette

    The eastern Kelowna shoreline of Lake Okanagan always offers drama, so I never walk there without my camera. This particular late summer evening rewarded me with its drama of colour, motion, and textures, no matter which way I looked. This particular angle offered all I could hope for. I used my Nikon D7500 and Nikon 18-300mm lens set at its widest angle, 1/250 seconds, and 600 ISO to catch it all.


    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever
    • We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

    Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.
    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    25% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD25

    Claim offer
    s2Member®