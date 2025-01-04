Shuswap River Reflections, Near Grindrod, British Columbia, Canada

The Shuswap River, shallow, slow, and clear, is irresistible for kayakers. The trick to photographing the magnificent forest reflections is to not stir the water while attempting to stay put even though struggling to access your photography gear from the waterproof bag (kayak tip, you know!).

On this particular day, the Fall colours demanded a photograph, especially because the light was starting to fade, and the colours hung on just a bit longer. I used my Nikon D7500, set with a tight aperture (f22) to catch all the fine details of leaves and mosses, a slow speed in spite of the jiggling craft (90), and ISO 1000. I clicked and hoped the splendour would be shared with my family.

