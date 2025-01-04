Shuswap Lake, Eagle Bay, British Columbia, Canada

A late evening drive along Eagle Bay Road a few feet above the lake's shoreline led to a small opening in the shore's rows of trees. A pull-off a few meters ahead made for a simple walk back down the road, then a bit of rock-stumbling to the water and the expanse of lake and light up into the hills and sky.

I fumbled with the settings of my Nikon D7500 and took several shots before I hit 1/250 sec, 900 ISO, and f/16, using a large boulder as my tripod.

