    Farol da Ponta do Pargo, Madeira, Portugal
    By Bernd Halsner

    Perched dramatically on the rugged cliffs of Madeira’s westernmost point, the Ponta do Pargo lighthouse stands as a sentinel of the sea. My drone captured this breathtaking perspective, unveiling the lighthouse’s isolation and resilience against nature’s untamed beauty.

    The Atlantic stretches endlessly in all directions while the cliffside cascades sharply into roaring waves below. From this aerial vantage point, the lighthouse becomes a symbol of purpose and reliability—an essential guide for ships navigating these remote waters. It blends seamlessly into Madeira’s stunning landscape.

