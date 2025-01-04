Farol da Ponta do Pargo, Madeira, Portugal

Perched dramatically on the rugged cliffs of Madeira’s westernmost point, the Ponta do Pargo lighthouse stands as a sentinel of the sea. My drone captured this breathtaking perspective, unveiling the lighthouse’s isolation and resilience against nature’s untamed beauty.
The Atlantic stretches endlessly in all directions while the cliffside cascades sharply into roaring waves below. From this aerial vantage point, the lighthouse becomes a symbol of purpose and reliability—an essential guide for ships navigating these remote waters. It blends seamlessly into Madeira’s stunning landscape.
Get a VIP Membership
Benefits of VIP Membership
-
Download all new Landscape Photography Magazine issues
-
Download all new Wild Planet Photo Magazine issues
-
Download ALL back issues (both magazines)
-
Download eBooks worth £19.45
-
Create your Personal Portfolio Page
-
Pin your published pictures to your Portfolio Page
-
We share your pictures with 300,000 social media followers
-
Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram
-
High priority on picture submission
-
Fast support: we aim to reply within 12 hours