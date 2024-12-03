    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login

    The Curved Branch, St Donat de Montcalm, Quebec, Canada
    By Jacques Geoffroy

    Several years ago, in late November, I went for a hike on the Cap de la Fée trail. Half an hour after departure, I reached this little stream flowing down the mountain.

    I spotted this little frosted curved branch decorated by the water from the stream. I had to stop and capture this pretty detail.

    I installed my camera on a tripod with a wide-angle lens and cable release. To quiet the background, I opted for a long exposure and installed an ND filter on the lens.

    I composed and framed the scene using a 42 mm focal length and exposed it for 3.2 seconds.

    When hiking in the woods, it's important to keep our eyes and imagination open to capture Mother Nature’s marvels!

    Get a VIP Membership

    Benefits of VIP Membership
    • Download all new Landscape Photography Magazine issues
    • Download all new Wild Planet Photo Magazine issues
    • Download ALL back issues (both magazines)
    • Download eBooks worth £19.45
    • Create your Personal Portfolio Page
    • Pin your published pictures to your Portfolio Page
    • We share your pictures with 300,000 social media followers
    • Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram
    • High priority on picture submission
    • Fast support: we aim to reply within 12 hours
    Subscribe Today
    click here for a portfolio page sample

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    25% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD25

    Claim offer
    s2Member®