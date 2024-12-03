The Curved Branch, St Donat de Montcalm, Quebec, Canada

Several years ago, in late November, I went for a hike on the Cap de la Fée trail. Half an hour after departure, I reached this little stream flowing down the mountain.
I spotted this little frosted curved branch decorated by the water from the stream. I had to stop and capture this pretty detail.
I installed my camera on a tripod with a wide-angle lens and cable release. To quiet the background, I opted for a long exposure and installed an ND filter on the lens.
I composed and framed the scene using a 42 mm focal length and exposed it for 3.2 seconds.
When hiking in the woods, it's important to keep our eyes and imagination open to capture Mother Nature’s marvels!
Get a VIP Membership
Benefits of VIP Membership
-
Download all new Landscape Photography Magazine issues
-
Download all new Wild Planet Photo Magazine issues
-
Download ALL back issues (both magazines)
-
Download eBooks worth £19.45
-
Create your Personal Portfolio Page
-
Pin your published pictures to your Portfolio Page
-
We share your pictures with 300,000 social media followers
-
Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram
-
High priority on picture submission
-
Fast support: we aim to reply within 12 hours