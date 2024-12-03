The Curved Branch, St Donat de Montcalm, Quebec, Canada

Several years ago, in late November, I went for a hike on the Cap de la Fée trail. Half an hour after departure, I reached this little stream flowing down the mountain.

I spotted this little frosted curved branch decorated by the water from the stream. I had to stop and capture this pretty detail.

I installed my camera on a tripod with a wide-angle lens and cable release. To quiet the background, I opted for a long exposure and installed an ND filter on the lens.

I composed and framed the scene using a 42 mm focal length and exposed it for 3.2 seconds.

When hiking in the woods, it's important to keep our eyes and imagination open to capture Mother Nature’s marvels!