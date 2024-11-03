    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login

    Autumn Bokeh, Chateauguay, Quebec, Canada
    By Jacques Geoffroy

    Download The Latest Issue

    In October 2024, my friends and fellow photographers invited me to discover The Refuge Faunique Marguerite d’Youville (wildlife sanctuary) located in the city of Chateauguay, a one-hour drive from Montreal; I planned to walk the sanctuary to discover its beauty.

    Suddenly, I saw this beautiful plant stem facing a wall of colored foliage.

    I remembered a similar situation that was published in my portfolio.

    Being familiar with my gear, I know that by using a long focal lens, I can isolate my subject in the scene and create a gorgeous bokeh.

    Handheld, I composed and framed the image using a 260 mm focal length with an F/8 aperture (35 mm equivalent). I focused on the plant stem. To achieve a perfect exposure (ETTR), I overexposed the scene by 0.7 stops. My screen indicated a speed of 1/400 sec. Consequently, I was not worried about wind blur issues.

    The sun was lighting the scene directly, so I was very confident that I could obtain a gorgeous background wall of bokeh.

    For me, this was a magical moment to capture. With the coming snow in a couple of weeks, all these beautiful elements will disappear.

    Get a VIP Membership

    Benefits of VIP Membership
    • Download all new Landscape Photography Magazine issues
    • Download all new Wild Planet Photo Magazine issues
    • Download ALL back issues (both magazines)
    • Download eBooks worth £19.45
    • Create your Personal Portfolio Page
    • Pin your published pictures to your Portfolio Page
    • We share your pictures with 300,000 social media followers
    • Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram
    • High priority on picture submission
    • Fast support: we aim to reply within 12 hours
    Subscribe Today
    click here for a portfolio page sample

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    25% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD25

    Claim offer
    s2Member®