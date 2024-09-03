    Search
    Mesquite Flats Sand Dunes, Death Valley, Nevada, USA

    By Edoardo Pessi Maraldi
    Guidelines are really powerful tools in photography. They are one of the first things they teach you, and when I'm looking for a composition, I always try to adhere to this principle.

    In this specific case, I was walking on top of a sand dune in Death Valley National Park, and I decided to try something a bit different from my usual style. So, I aligned my camera so that the two diagonals started from the corners and finished together in one of the thirds intersections.

    Maybe it's a bit abstract, but I think that from time to time, it is worth daring a little bit, and in the end, I really like the result.


