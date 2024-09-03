Mesquite Flats Sand Dunes, Death Valley, Nevada, USA

Guidelines are really powerful tools in photography. They are one of the first things they teach you, and when I'm looking for a composition, I always try to adhere to this principle.

In this specific case, I was walking on top of a sand dune in Death Valley National Park, and I decided to try something a bit different from my usual style. So, I aligned my camera so that the two diagonals started from the corners and finished together in one of the thirds intersections.

Maybe it's a bit abstract, but I think that from time to time, it is worth daring a little bit, and in the end, I really like the result.

