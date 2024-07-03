Dead Horse Point, Moab, Utah, USA

Starting in 2017, when I retired, my wife and I began taking a month in the spring to drive out to the US Southwest, an area full of national parks and other amazing landscapes. We had previously taken a three-week trip to see southern Utah, including five days in Moab, but even that did not let us do everything that was worthy of our time. In 2021, we returned to Moab for another week. There are two big national parks here and plenty more, too.

I had been to Dead Horse Point State Park on the earlier trip, but it had been late morning, and I wanted to try getting there earlier. After sunrise, the long shadows made for a good definition of the contours of the canyon views.

At some point, I approached a small, lone juniper tree near the rim and took the shot you see here.

