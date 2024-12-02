Bela River And Krivan Mountain, High Tatras, Slovakia

This photograph shows the majestic Krivan mountain in the background. It is one of the most prominent and well-known peaks of the High Tatras, rising to an elevation of 2,494 meters. Krivan is characterized by its sharp shape, resembling a bent horn, making it an unmistakable symbol of the High Tatras in Slovakia.

In the foreground, the Bela River flows, meandering through and over boulders in the frosty January weather.

The photograph was taken using a tripod, and since it was already after sunset with low-light conditions, there was no need to use an ND filter to extend the exposure time. The location is easily accessible. The path leads from the parking lot and can be completed in approximately 30 minutes. Mount Krivan is beautiful and photogenic in every season.