Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes, Death Valley, Nevada, USA

Hiking on sand dunes, especially with a backpack full of camera gear, is a challenge indeed, but the views and atmosphere are extremely rewarding. I had a taste of it a couple of years ago in Morocco, but the experience in Death Valley was really something I will cherish forever.
Anyway, after a couple of hours hiking here and there, looking for patterns and textures and waiting for the perfect light, I bumped into this majestic dune, almost perfectly split in half between light and shadow. It took a while for this shot to grow on me, but it's among my favourites of my trip!
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor