    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login

    Joshua Tree National Park, CA, USA
    By Debbie Rubin

    Download the latest issue of Landscape Photography Magazine

    Each natural formation, whether a tree or a rock, was amazing. They seemed to echo one another; where there was a unique tree, a rock equally distinctive would arise. What a perfect place to challenge my ability to create an equally special composition!

    I walked around the tree and then circled the rock, which appeared to be wearing a beautiful necklace. The light was coming from the left, which created some lovely shadows. I set up my tripod and waited until the scene looked a bit magical, as if I were transported to an old Western movie. A lonely tree, indeed.


    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever
    • Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers
    • Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

    Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.
    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    25% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD25

    Claim offer
    s2Member®