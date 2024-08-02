Joshua Tree National Park, CA, USA

Each natural formation, whether a tree or a rock, was amazing. They seemed to echo one another; where there was a unique tree, a rock equally distinctive would arise. What a perfect place to challenge my ability to create an equally special composition!
I walked around the tree and then circled the rock, which appeared to be wearing a beautiful necklace. The light was coming from the left, which created some lovely shadows. I set up my tripod and waited until the scene looked a bit magical, as if I were transported to an old Western movie. A lonely tree, indeed.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor