Joshua Tree National Park, CA, USA

Each natural formation, whether a tree or a rock, was amazing. They seemed to echo one another; where there was a unique tree, a rock equally distinctive would arise. What a perfect place to challenge my ability to create an equally special composition!

I walked around the tree and then circled the rock, which appeared to be wearing a beautiful necklace. The light was coming from the left, which created some lovely shadows. I set up my tripod and waited until the scene looked a bit magical, as if I were transported to an old Western movie. A lonely tree, indeed.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers

• Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now