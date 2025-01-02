Farmer’s Barley Field, East of Calgary, Alberta, Canada

I live in British Columbia right now, but I grew up on the prairies in Alberta in Calgary. As a result, I have a fairly well-balanced love for the beauty of the mountains and the fields of both provinces. This on-my-knees perspective of a barley field lit up by an Alberta sky may contrast with my standing-tall scenes of the peaks of B.C., but they both simply demand awe and appreciation.

