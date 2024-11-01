Skogafoss, Iceland

My second bucket list trip was to Iceland in the winter. I participated in a workshop in January 1923 that took us to many glorious areas in Iceland. One of the most majestic waterfalls is Skogafoss. With the frozen areas and frosty surroundings, the location was ideal for wide-angle views as well as localized detail areas that provided beautiful shapes and compositions. The winter experience was unique, particularly the Northern Lights, which, luckily, we saw in a spectacular display!

Get a VIP Membership Benefits of VIP Membership Download all new Landscape Photography Magazine issues

Download all new Wild Planet Photo Magazine issues

Download ALL back issues (both magazines)

Download eBooks worth £19.45

Create your Personal Portfolio Page

Pin your published pictures to your Portfolio Page

We share your pictures with 300,000 social media followers

Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

High priority on picture submission

Fast support: we aim to reply within 12 hours