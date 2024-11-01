Mayrhofen, Tyrol, Austria

This photo, taken in April 2024 during a tour in the Mayrhofen region of Austria, captures a forest shrouded in thick fog. Only the tree tops, lightly coated with frost, are visible above the mist. The early morning creates a cool, subdued atmosphere. The combination of fog and frost gives rise to a minimalist image that directs attention to the essentials—the calm and simplicity of nature in the transition between winter and spring.
