    Fence Frost, Verona, North Dakota, USA
    By Katherine Plessner

    One cold December morning, I woke up to beautiful frost covering everything and turning the countryside into a winter wonderland. I took my camera and went for a drive, photographing trees, grasses, fence lines, and everything else I could find. I finally told myself I had enough pictures and headed home. Right along our road is an electrical power station with a fence around it. Oh my goodness, that fence was just beautiful! I had not noticed it as I left our yard, but I certainly had to stop for some more photos before I quit for the morning. I think this one ended up being one of my favorites from the morning excursion. Saved the best till last, I guess!

