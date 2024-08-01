Glencoe, Argyll, Scotland

They are among the most captured features in the valley of Glencoe. It, therefore, is hard to get an original image of them. During my journey in Scotland this month, I thought: "I give it a go anyway". In this capture, you can see the famous 'Three Sisters' (the mountains left above the boulder and below the tree) from over the boulders in the river Coe on a sunny Summer afternoon.

Although you would probably not think so from this picture, the Bidean Nam Bian massif towers high above Glencoe. This massif is best known by the famous 'Three Sisters of Glen Coe', three steeply-sided ridges in the massif that extend north into the Glen. The sisters are Gearr Aonach ('short ridge'), Aonach Dubh ('black ridge') and most easterly sister, Beinn Fhada (long mountain'), the last mentioned being the first mountain from the left in this picture.

