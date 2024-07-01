Porlock Marshes Lone Trees, Exmoor, England

We went for a walk into the Porlock Marshes, Exmoor, on a dull afternoon. We were quite alone and had the marshes completely for ourselves. Years ago, the marshes were flooded with salt water, leaving some "dead trees" behind that form quite interesting scenery.

The black-and-white transformation adds to the strange moodiness of that day. The location is quite famous, but we found out about it after our visit. Back home I printed this picture on baryta paper and it has become one of my favourites.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers

• Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now