Lone Tree, Fanal Forest, Madeira, Portugal

In April 2024, I headed to Madeira with three keen photographers. Fanal forest was definitely on my itinerary.

On the first visit, there was some mist among the trees, but not enough for the photos we had in mind. We took advantage of that moment to explore the forest so that later when the fog was sufficient, we would find our way around. After this first visit, five more followed, each time with insufficient conditions.

Only on the seventh visit did we have good conditions. This photo was taken then. Unfortunately, the fog was soon gone again. On the eighth visit, the fog was substandard again. Meanwhile, our stay there in Madeira was nearing its end. We were getting a bit desperate but kept believing in it. And yes, on the ninth visit, we were able to go full steam ahead! Thanks to the weather gods!

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers

• Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now