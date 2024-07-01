Grand Canyon National Park Lone Tree, Arizona, USA

While on a late summer trip to Grand Canyon National Park, when the temperatures were in the 90s and humid, and the skies and canyon were hazy because of the recent raging West Coast and Colorado wildfires, I found myself looking at this lonely tree seen on the North Rim multiple times. What surprised me most was that it appeared to be thriving while sandwiched between two colossal-sized rocks.

The Grand Canyon's sheer size and scale are among the reasons it is recognized as one of the seven natural wonders of the world. Its vastness spans 277 miles in length and up to 18 miles in width. Photographing this tree made me appreciate its unique perspective and ability to survive in this masterpiece of natural wonder.

