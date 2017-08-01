Upgrade to Platinum • Reap the Rewards
Here is the simple procedure to follow:
Instructions
1) Choose the currency you wish to pay with and wait for the page to refresh.
2) Make sure your details in the form are correct. Fill in any empty boxes.
3) Click [+] Add Billing Method.
4) Wait a couple of seconds until the popup window appears.
5) Add your debit/credit card details and click 'Add'.
6) Click 'Submit Form' and wait for a few seconds until payment is processed and approved.
7) All done, welcome aboard. You can now login and download the magazine.
8) Upon successful payment you will receive an email which will contain your receipt.
ADBLOCKING SOFTWARE
Payment Problem?
If you are using advert blocking software, you might not be able to see the [+] Add Billing Method popup, which allows for premium membership payments. Please disable your adblocking software temporarily until payment is complete.