Cover
Issue 85 • March 2018

Issue 85 • March 2018

Dimitri-VasileiouArctic Light
Recently I had the pleasure of running a photographic workshop in the spectacular Lofoten Islands of Norway.
I don't know if I am generally lucky, but I always seem to have a superb team of participants on all of my workshops - and the Lofoten group was no exception. Six very kind people, with a great sense of humour, made our stay there an absolute pleasure.
Although the entire setup was fantastic, and we all had a great time, the highlight of the trip for us all had to be the arctic light. I will admit that I have never before photographed above the arctic circle during the winter months. Waking up on the first morning at 08.00 and seeing the mountain tops lit by glorious Alpen glow, when the sunrise was supposed to be around 09:30, was an extreme surprise.
There is something strange about arctic light, something almost ethereal, something I cannot really explain. I fell in love with it and am planning many more trips above the arctic circle during the coming winters.
Long live the arctic light!

Dimitri Vasileiou, Editor of LPM
dimitri@landscapephotographymagazine.com

Features included in this issue
Free Post

Ask Yourself, What If?

Over the coming months, both LPM and Lensbaby will be providing you creative prompts that will help you ask this big question, what if?

Free Post

Interview With Bryan Minear

Starting out with a polaroid camera, getting into portrait photography and finally doing what you want to do. Bryan Minear shares his experiences and difficulties during …

Free Post

Photographic Journeys: Nils Leithold

In an exclusive interview, Nils Leithold from Germany talks about his passion for nature and wild places, as well as his love of the Faroe Islands…

Collecting Art

A crucial part of your art practice is inspiration. Alan Briot tells us why visiting art galleries and museums, and building your own collection, matters to your eye and output

In Search of Fame and Fortune

With streams of photographers intent on collecting clicks and likes, how can you retain integrity – but make a living – in this overpopulated online world? Mark Bauer shares his thoughts

Greatest Landscapes

National Geographic’s new book offers unique looks at Japanese artists, drone photography and revealing photographers’ accounts. David Hay has the review

How To Avoid Frustration

Driven hundreds of miles, and spent a ton of cash, to get the perfect photo and… come home with nothing? Don’t despair, Alex Otto explains how you can avoid future disappointment

Extraordinary Mt Baker

Mt Baker in northern Washington State offers many diverse opportunities in terms of recreation and photography. Trevor Anderson shares his experiences on photographing this extraordinary area

Nyctophobia

Don’t be afraid of the dark when making pictures. As Ian Plant reveals, negative space and silhouette can be important compositional tools, allowing you to create moody and artistic images

Scotland: The Big Picture II

Scotland: The Big Picture is a team of photographers and filmmakers creating high-impact communications to ignite fresh thinking around the benefits of a wilder Scotland. In the second of a two-part feature, Peter Cairns makes the case for an ecologically richer landscape

Telephoto Landscape Photography

What’s the best way to create a beautiful and out of the ordinary landscape? The answer could lie in leaving behind the typical wide-angle option and reaching for a telephoto lens, as David Hay explains

Photographing Sierra Nevada

Are you seeking national park beauty without the crowds? As Joshua Cripps says, strap on a backpack and head off on a trail into the Sierra Nevada high country

Editor’s Choice • Win $30 Cash

Every month we scout the world in search of the best landscape and outdoor pictures from around the world, in order to promote photographers and artists.

Portfolio • Win a Silver Membership

We are passionate about promoting photographers and every month we showcase the creative portfolios of our members. Take part, send us your portfolio.

Intimate Landscapes • Win $30 Cash

Every month we scout the world in search of the best intimate and closeup images from around the world, in order to promote photographers and artists.

Wall of Fame • Win a Gold Membership

Landscape Photography Magazine’s monthly ‘Wall of Fame’ competition in search for the most inspiring ‘amateur at heart’ enthusiast photographs from around the world.

Featured Artist

Landscape Photography Magazine’s monthly competition in search for the most inspiring outdoor and landscape photographers from around the world.

