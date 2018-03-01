Arctic Light

Recently I had the pleasure of running a photographic workshop in the spectacular Lofoten Islands of Norway.

I don't know if I am generally lucky, but I always seem to have a superb team of participants on all of my workshops - and the Lofoten group was no exception. Six very kind people, with a great sense of humour, made our stay there an absolute pleasure.

Although the entire setup was fantastic, and we all had a great time, the highlight of the trip for us all had to be the arctic light. I will admit that I have never before photographed above the arctic circle during the winter months. Waking up on the first morning at 08.00 and seeing the mountain tops lit by glorious Alpen glow, when the sunrise was supposed to be around 09:30, was an extreme surprise.

There is something strange about arctic light, something almost ethereal, something I cannot really explain. I fell in love with it and am planning many more trips above the arctic circle during the coming winters.

Long live the arctic light!

Dimitri Vasileiou, Editor of LPM

dimitri@landscapephotographymagazine.com