Ask Yourself, What If?

Over the coming months, both LPM and Lensbaby will be providing you creative prompts that will help you ask this big question, what if?

Interview With Bryan Minear

Starting out with a polaroid camera, getting into portrait photography and finally doing what you want to do. Bryan Minear shares his experiences and difficulties during …

Photographic Journeys: Nils Leithold

In an exclusive interview, Nils Leithold from Germany talks about his passion for nature and wild places, as well as his love of the Faroe Islands…

Winter Vision Winners

In the February 2018 issue we have published a special section with images that showcase the charm and character of winter photography.

What If?

Think about some of the preconceptions you have about your work. Whether it is a subject, season, or your type of photography, try something new to challenge yourself.

Landscape Photography and HDR

Tim Jackson shares his experience of HDR landscape photography and explains how he produces what he considers to be natural looking results

Turning Pro

You love landscape photography. So, how hard is it to turn professional and combine hobby with work? Will you be able pay the mortgage by photographing landscapes?

Focus on Fujifilm • Bryan Minear

In this exclusive interview, Bryan Minear explains his career change decision, talks about his photographic style and the reasons he switched to Fujifilm.

How to Approach a Magazine Editor

Do you want to find out the best way to approach an editor in order to publish your work? LPM’s editor Dimitri Vasileiou shares his best advice

Destination: Upper Peninsula, Michigan

There is a plethora of great photographic opportunities around the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and, as Adam Jones says, get ready for a great adventure…

Photographic Journeys: Michael Schauer

In this exclusive interview, Michael Schauer talks about his passion for nature and explains why he has come to love the cold, more inhospitable regions …

Exploring Yorkshire Dales

Field barns, meadows, solid dales longhouses, mile upon mile of drystone walls. This is the classic and iconic views of Yorkshire Dales. Richard Walls …

Photographing Azores

The Azores are an archipelago in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean that is part of Portugal. I first visited the island in September 2016 and …

Black & White Vision Winners

In the December 2017 issue we have published a special section with images that showcase the warmth and long-lasting appeal of Black & White photography.

Focus on Fujifilm • Ken Kaminesky

In an exclusive interview, Ken Kaminesky explains how he got started as a pro, the pros and cons of being one and the reason he switched to Fujifilm.

Autumn Colour Winners

In the November 2017 issue we published a special section with images that showcase the charm and elegance of Autumn/Fall colours.

Photographic Journeys: Ben Read

Hanging off a cliff taking pictures, being exposed to any kind of extreme weather as well as pushing yourself to the edge – all in a day’s work for Ben Read.

Destination: Acadia National Park

Visiting Acadia as a teenager, Chris Ward did not enjoy the experience. Now, more than 15 years later, he explains why he has completely changed his mind.

Hidden Ireland

What is it that brings extraordinary places like Ireland and their unique stories together? Marco Dadone explains why he has fallen in love with the country.

Iceland: Land of Fire and Ice

Iceland has so much to offer that even the scenes alongside the road are little jewels. It is the most inspirational destination for Nick Page.

