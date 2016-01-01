Shopping Cart

Hello visitor, please login

Landscape Photography Magazine
Subscribe to LPM Today!
Cover
You are at:»Paypal Address Request

Paypal Address Request
Views: 148

Thank you for taking part in our venture. It is time now to send you the money. Please fill in the form below and click 'Submit'.

Please Note: As per our terms & conditions, the money can only be paid via Paypal, hence you need to have a Paypal account. If you don't have a Paypal account, we can arrange for you to receive a membership instead.

Please note: you need to upload an invoice in order to receive the payment. This can be an ordinary invoice. However, the invoice needs to be in doc, docx or pdf format. The invoice must display invoice number, date, your full name and address. The invoice must be addressed to:
Landscape Photography Magazine
6 Ramsay Court
Scott Crescent
Troon
KA10 7DD
Scotland




  • Accepted file types: doc, docx, pdf.
    Make sure the invoice is in doc, docx or pdf format.

  • CONFIRMATION

    Once you click the 'Submit' button, you will need to keep your browser window open until the 'Thank you' page is displayed. This will be the confirmation that your submission has been received.
s2Member®
SPECIAL OFFER 30% OFF

Subscribe Now!