Twr Mawr Lighthouse, Llanddwyn Island, North Wales

Llanddwyn is a small tidal island off the west coast of Anglesey in northwest Wales with a small old lighthouse on the end. The island has plenty of amazing views adored by most landscape photographers and tourists – it is one of my favourite places to go when I visit Snowdonia.

The weather conditions there are always challenging, probably due to the geology – mountains surrounded by the ocean – which creates outstanding conditions for photographers.

On the day I took the picture I could not find anything interesting other than grey skies with a rainy weather forecast, and after 20:00 it did not look as if it would get any better, but I decided to wait.

Since the time I got there, at the point on the horizon where the sun is setting, you could see a little break in the clouds which gave me hope that at the last few minutes of the day sunlight may break through the clouds and shine beautifully on the landscape (I did not even think of a rainbow display).

I waited for 4 hours, constantly watching the sky on the horizon, asking myself if this narrow gap in the clouds remains there to the end.

After lots of patience and some luck, the magic happened. There was beautiful light from the setting sun and an amazing rainbow over the mountains. It was like a dream!

