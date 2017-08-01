Winter Vision Winners

Nome, Alaska, USA

Canon 1Dx Mk II, Canon 70-200mm f/2.8L IS II, f/7.1, 1/25sec, ISO 100

Iditarod is considered the Last Great Race on Earth, where man, woman and dog are put to the test as they travel 1049 miles across Alaska. It was a cold crisp morning with temperatures resting at about -16ºf, but felt much colder with a breeze coming off the dark void of a very frozen Bering Sea. The sun would be breaking in about an hour, so we positioned hoping to capture an arriving sled dog team. If I could capture all the elements, dogs, musher, fish camp, the frozen Bering Sea at sunrise, I think I could tell the story in one single frame! It doesn't always work out how we imagine, and while very pleased with this photograph it is yet another testament to the beauty of our arctic light in Alaska!