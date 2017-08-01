Shopping Cart

Hello visitor, please login

Landscape Photography Magazine
Subscribe to LPM Today!
Cover
You are at:»Winter Vision Winners

Winter Vision Winners
Views: 11,495

Winter Vision

In the February 2018 issue we have published a special section with images that showcase the charm and character of winter photography.

$100 Prize

The winner has received the $100 cash prize and the top 3 finalists have won a Gold membership worth $38 each.

The Story
Nome, Alaska, USA
Canon 1Dx Mk II, Canon 70-200mm f/2.8L IS II, f/7.1, 1/25sec, ISO 100

Iditarod is considered the Last Great Race on Earth, where man, woman and dog are put to the test as they travel 1049 miles across Alaska. It was a cold crisp morning with temperatures resting at about -16ºf, but felt much colder with a breeze coming off the dark void of a very frozen Bering Sea. The sun would be breaking in about an hour, so we positioned hoping to capture an arriving sled dog team. If I could capture all the elements, dogs, musher, fish camp, the frozen Bering Sea at sunrise, I think I could tell the story in one single frame! It doesn't always work out how we imagine, and while very pleased with this photograph it is yet another testament to the beauty of our arctic light in Alaska!

The Winner
Scott Slone from USA

Scott Slone is a professional documentary filmmaker and photographer based in Anchorage Alaska. He currently leads and guides photography workshops for Planet Earth Adventures.

Website
The Finalists

Blaikfjallets NR, Swedish Lapland
Eva Martensson from Sweden
Olympus E-M1 Mk II, Olympus 12-100mm
f/5.6, 1/80sec, ISO 64

Website

High Fenns, Belgium
Antwan Janssen from Netherlands
Canon 6D, Canon 17-40mm f/4L
f/13, 1/320sec, ISO 500

Website

Jokulsarlon Lagoon, Iceland
Amanda Hughes from UK
Canon 5D Mk III, Canon 16-35mm f/2.8L
f/11, 1/40sec, ISO 100

Website

View the winner and all 16 finalists in HD inside issue 84 of Landscape Photography Magazine

Issue 84

Leave A Reply

Fujifilm
Lee Filters
Contact us
s2Member®
SPECIAL OFFER 30% OFF

Subscribe Now!