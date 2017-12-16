Shopping Cart

Landscape Photography Magazine
Winter Vision • Upload Your Picture Today
Winter Vision

In the February 2018 issue we will publish a special section showcasing the simplicity and inspirational nature of winter photography. Join us, upload your winter picture today.

Take Part • Win $100

The winning picture will earn $100 while the top 3 finalists will win a Silver membership worth $22 each.

Upload Your Picture

Top pictures will be published in Landscape Photography Magazine and will be promoted via our social media platforms.

Fill in the form below and best of luck. Entries close on 15 December 2017

2 Comments

  1. Cynthia Parnell on

    Hi just tried to log in and upload a winter photo. It is Dec 15. We are supposed to be able to enter through Dec 15. But it says your form is not available. Why?. It is still Dec 15.

    • LPM Team on

      Hi Cynthia
      The deadline was the end of 15th of December GMT time.
      We promoted this heavily throughout November and December and even sent out a newsletter about it.

