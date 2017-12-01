Shopping Basket

Black & White Vision Winners
Black & White Vision

In the December 2017 issue we have published a special section with images that showcase the warmth and long-lasting appeal of Black & White photography.

Our $100 Prize

The winner has received the $100 cash prize and the top 3 finalists have won a Gold membership worth $38 each.

The Story
Parco Nazionale dell'Appennino Tosco Emiliano, Italy
Canon 5D Mk II, Canon 17-40mm f/4L, f/7.1, 1/125sec, ISO 400

This photo was taken on a day of bad weather at the mountains of the Apennines Tosco Emiliano.

It was very cold with plenty of fog. As often happens, however, bad weather is very impressive from a photographic point of view. In fact, the fog separates the trees from the surrounding landscape by eliminating unwanted elements.

The low temperatures have formed ice crystals on the trunk and tree branches, the falling snow added the final touch. This picture was inspired by the Japanese minimalist aesthetic which through a few elements can describe both a landscape and a state of mind.

The Winner
Roberto Roberti from Italy

My pictures are inspired by the Japanese visual arts and the concept of wabi / saby. Every single photoshoot is not just the reproduction of a place but also the ideal representation of it, as well as an idea about human emotion and feelings.

Website
The Finalists

Convict Lake, California, USA
Mausam Hazarika from USA
Canon 5D Mk III, Canon 16-35mm f/2.8L
f/16, 1/10sec, ISO 100

Website

Atlin, British Columbia, Canada
Christian Bucher from Canada
Nikon D750, Nikon 24mm f/2.8
f/11, 1/60sec, ISO 100

Website

Vermilion Lakes, Banff NP, Canada
Chris Tennant from USA
Canon 5D Mk II, Canon 16-35mm f/2.8L
f/10, 1/320sec, ISO 160

Website

View the winner and all 12 finalists inside issue 82 of Landscape Photography Magazine

