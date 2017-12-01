Black & White Vision Winners

Parco Nazionale dell'Appennino Tosco Emiliano, Italy

Canon 5D Mk II, Canon 17-40mm f/4L, f/7.1, 1/125sec, ISO 400

This photo was taken on a day of bad weather at the mountains of the Apennines Tosco Emiliano.

It was very cold with plenty of fog. As often happens, however, bad weather is very impressive from a photographic point of view. In fact, the fog separates the trees from the surrounding landscape by eliminating unwanted elements.

The low temperatures have formed ice crystals on the trunk and tree branches, the falling snow added the final touch. This picture was inspired by the Japanese minimalist aesthetic which through a few elements can describe both a landscape and a state of mind.