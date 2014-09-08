Free Content
Ask Yourself, What If?
Joshua Cripps Photography
Lensbaby
This would be a great article if it wasn't a thinly veiled advertisement for lens baby. How about the hashtag "LPWhatIf?"
This FREE to read article is sponsored by Lensbaby, so the hashtag needs to be appropriate to the situation.
The situation is 'what if.' At least, that is the part of the article that would inspire me to further investigate the magazine.
Images with the suggested hashtag will be noted by both Lensbaby and our magazine, a win-win situation. Plus, a hashtag should not get in the way of you investigating the magazine, which you will find extremely inspirational, just like many thousands of our members have.
Just received the book today, absolutely delighted, just settling down for a good read which will then have me champing at the bit to head to the Highlands again.
Thanks again
Douglas Ritchie, Scotland
Thanks again
Douglas Ritchie, Scotland
Excellent, Douglas, enjoy it.
Joshua Cripps Photography
My aunt gave me a Kodak brownie box camera in the 60's have been hooked ever since
https://itunes.apple.com/fi/app/tilt-calculator/id529611767?mt=8
may come in handy 🙂
may come in handy 🙂
Thank you
That came to an abupt, halt.
Premium membership is required to read the full feature. You can subscribe to premium here: https://landscapephotographymagazine.com/membership
Indeed, an excellent eBook.
Dear LMP Team,
A brief note to inform you that the free book ‘Chasing Light’ has arrived.
Thank you very much.
Best regards,
Jorge Pereira
Excellent, Jorge
Enjoy it
I've got this somewhere in the depths of one of my hardrives, and have to say its an excellent book. I'm sure I was recommended this by you, aswell.
Beautiful
I guess it's for the full frame? Are there any sample shots already?
Yes, it is for full frame.
Beautiful image
Beautiful view
There is no limit to creativity.
Mark Berry
Good article
Just visited that area just a few months ago. I was permitted to fly my drone over Goosenecks which was totally awesome. Have some good pictures from Monument Valley as well. Would love to get sunrise and sunsets there but they close the drive pretty early. Amazing photos you have taken.
Love this.
Before you jump in your car be aware that much of the Gorge locations mentioned here burned up in the massive wildfires of late summer of 2017 and are closed to public access, some for several years at best… Oregon is still beautiful and there is an endless supply of places to shoot but don't come expecting to see what this out of date article describes
the PNW/ west coast is so beautiful ⛰️🌲💞
I love filters but cameras are getting more and more capable of achieving similar results. Like OLYMPUS OM-D E-M1 MKII with the "Live Composing" feature. It's not the same as a long time exposure, but quite similar. Still… I will most likely buy a pro square filter system soon ;-D
Beautiful image!
What about Nantes I love it there so much to see and there's gardens like the Japanese The castle art galleries it's amazing
Thank you for sharing this. M xx
I guess you could compare it to cheating on a test.
Beautiful picture
Hello Landscape Photography Magazine,
I completed a series of shots at different times of the day featuring Picture Lake located in Washington State. I would like to know if you would be interested in publishing my work and story featuring this project which contains approximately 4 shots and a write up detailing this photoshoot…
Thanks for your consideration!
Patrick Dillon
Hello Patrick
We are open to all suggestions on articles. All you need to do is follow the instructions on this page and upload your article. We will then forward it to the editorial team and if approved, they will let you know.
Pragser Wildsee in South Tyrol
Pragser Wildsee in Südtirol
Königssee in Germany
très belle capture cette ambiance est fantastique
Nice!
Nice picture
Very good too know..thanks;)
Seems short on advice, long on bashing social media [which is where you're sharing the author's piece to help get readers… ]
I went to Amazon because I am a prime member and could not find the series Gone Shootin. I am very interested in watching it! Has it not been released yet? If not when will it be available?
Same here, could not find it.
The only 'Gone shootin' @ Amazon Prime is an AC/DC song 😉
The best book on composition I have ever read.
like this? 😉
It would be great to photograph such beauty yet the thought of mentally preparing my self to go out in those cold temperatures paralyzes me.
Beautiful image
I would like to give my brother a gift certificate towards one of your packaged seminars. How can I arrange this?
Thank you
Amy Karz
Thank you
Amy Karz
Because landscapes don't bother
Dear Friends,
I am a member of LPM and am trying to download the free books ‘Yellowstone in Winter’ and two others.
I am not using a pop-up blocker. Your page says ‘Click the Download Button below’ but there is no download button !
Can you help me please?
Hi Clifford
Are you sure you are logged in?
wow…
wow…
Would love to go at the end of Autumn, just before the place goes too hellish for us fragile creatures..
Would love to go at the end of Autumn, just before the place goes too hellish for us fragile creatures..
Well thought out and written article.
And this is exactly why I love your workshops Guy. 😀
Stunning photo!
A great insight into a brilliant photographer. Thanks for sharing.
I've had this same disagreement with other local photographers… To the point where I will no longer judge contests. Originality HAS to be part of the judging criteria IMO, or you end up with Bird on a stick winning Wildlife and Antelope Canyon winning landscape.
Hi just tried to log in and upload a winter photo. It is Dec 15. We are supposed to be able to enter through Dec 15. But it says your form is not available. Why?. It is still Dec 15.
Hi Cynthia
The deadline was the end of 15th of December GMT time.
We promoted this heavily throughout November and December and even sent out a newsletter about it.
I am not really a Landscape Artist, but do appreciate any and all inspiration, knowledge, and skills. I am self taught, and pick up on all sorts of published articles. Looking to move up to better equipment (Wide Angle Lens) in the near future. Best wishes over the Holidays. Sincerely James.
Hi Dimitri
Thank you so much for sharing and for the sound advice you’ve offered, really does help a lot.
Kind Regards,
Alan
Hi
Great article, liked the be patient and persistent vibe.
Hopefully this finds you without dust spots!
Erik
Great article and advice – thank you for sharing this information!
Hi,
Just to let you know that I received the ‘Mastering Black & White Photography’ book today. Seems like a very good book, looking forward to reading it.
Many Thanks again
Hugh Rooney
Hi Hugh
Thank you for letting us know, enjoy.
Timeless great shot !
Having been a professional printer (photographic) for many years at an in-house ad dept, we weren’t printing beautiful landscapes just product photography images, I can say I agree “…a certain qualities to a [great] print…” Of course I printed my own work as well, almost exclusively from 4×5 negs. When you had good image, composition / exposure, etc. and then began to work on your print, laying out your plan to burn / dodge / develop / and possibly tone, and finally make test prints and then your final image, it was magical.
Today everything from image capture, post (Photoshop, etc.), and printing is truly amazing. All those years ago now, who would have ever thought we’d have the incredible tools we now have? But there is a magic and depth to printing from a negative in a “wet” darkroom.
I guess the obvious comparison is digital music vs. analog / vinyl.
Great article.
Having been a professional printer (photographic) for many years at an in-house ad dept, we weren’t printing beautiful landscapes just product photography images, I can say I agree “…a certain qualities to a [great] print…” Of course I printed my own work as well, almost exclusively from 4×5 negs. When you had good image, composition / exposure, etc. and then began to work on your print, laying out your plan to burn / dodge / develop / and possibly tone, and finally make test prints and then your final image, it was magical.
Today everything from image capture, post (Photoshop, etc.), and printing is truly amazing. All those years ago now, who would have ever thought we’d have the incredible tools we now have? But there is a magic and depth to printing from a negative in a “wet” darkroom.
I guess the obvious comparison is digital music vs. analog / vinyl.
Great article.
Gorgeous!!!
If we do not focus on gear, what do we focus on? Art of course!
Super article, Dmitry. Thanks for posting.
Complimenti!
Beautiful image
Thank you Dimitri for the valuable advice. Marco
Gracias!!!
Good read there fella. NICE !
This is awesome Ben!!
I think the article is flawed at the fundamental level. Comparing photography to music is ludicrous. Musicians credit the composers because they are totally different entities in the presentation. You cannot compare one photographer to the composer of music and the other photographer to the musician playing the composition. Instead let's compare two musicians playing the same piece. In reality musicians rarely credit other musicians for the piece they perform. They may mention on occasion being inspired by someone's style, but they are not out to copy someone's performance. I think the same is true of photographers photographing the same landscape. Just as thousands of musicians may play the same music, thousands of photographers may shoot on the same spot at the same time of day over a period of decades. It's foolish to think of crediting all those that preceded them or any one person who may have taken a specific image.
Sorry but not much of an article, this info is available everywhere on the internet, talk about breaking free! not with these few paragraphs. Thank you anyway.
Sorry but not much of an article, this info is available everywhere on the internet, talk about breaking free! not with these few paragraphs. Thank you anyway.
How can I get this for free ? Am in ghana West Africa .
One of the best articles I've read in a very long time, excellent!
Oh dear.
I would add a map of the area plus a first aid kit and of course a flask of coffee!
wait a minute. I don't see a dolly on the list. 😜
One thing I would add to the list is snacks or something to eat. I hiked the narrows in Zion and was only worried about what camera gear to take or leave. I usually pack some kind of meal bar or granola bars but that day it slipped my mind. 4 hours later I was needing them calories.
Nice work!
I hiked this trail solo in 1975 with a silk cargo parachute as my tent. not a lot of places to run and hide with all the grizzlies that roam this valley. No cell phones back then, no bear spray and no gun for protection.
Been on my mind for 40 yrs you ask yourself what hasn't been done ? Answer not a lot ! Why can't I find ? 😩lol
Yup, you don't find it, it finds you, normally when you stop looking for it.
Yep thats how it happened to me.
We went to Yellowstone with Nigel twice in Autumn and Winter. That image brings back great memories.
Dear LPM
The give away book has arrived. Very interesting and thanks a lot.
Best regards Soe Thaung Oo
Excellent, thank you for letting us know, enjoy.
In 1979 1 walked alone for 120 days from Pokharra to Muktinat a place of pilgrimage and extraordinary beauty
There will never be the beauty
print
and magical look of a silver
I’m not sure a colouir-bw conversion can stand up to a correctly xposed bw version.
Good advice.
Quite right. But if you have
enough space on your card,
shoot tiff. Also if your camera
allows you to choose tiff. 😊
Quite right. But if you have
enough space on your card,
shoot tiff. Also if your camera
allows you to choose tiff. 😊
Quite right. But if you have
enough space on your card,
shoot tiff. Also if your camera
allows you to choose tiff. 😊
Landscape Photography Magazine,
Thank you so much. I am flattered you choose one of my images for the Intimate Landscape feature in the November 2017 issue.
Oh yea, and thank you for the $30 award received today!
Cheers,
Steve
Steve J. Giardini
Nature, Landscape & Lifestyle Photographer
Bend, Oregon, USA
“Capturing the outdoor world in natural light.”
Beautiful photos and great love for the landscape……and nature!!!!
Wonderful Marco,
Your images really capture the essence of Ireland and your passion for this Celtic land is evident to see in your work.
The Foveon sensor and it’s unique look and feel gives your images a distinct style which is hard to replicate but to me pleasing to the eye.
A great article to read too where your knowledge of the locations really shine through.
Well done Marco.
Gorgeous photos Marco, you captured so
Great reportage and wonderful photos. Bravo Marco!
How do I unsubscribe from platinum membership after the first 2 years if I wish to?
You can unsubscribe at any tine from within your profile page.
Really enjoyed this interview!
Cool read,I’m a newbie to photography but already producing some cool images.im not afraid to take on the world with my images.then if it’s about art then it’s about images.i have nothing against people who can photoshop their way to an image. Me I just like capturing unique moments.im content with my work an where it’s going but I also like to eat lol.
Thank you.
Excellent tool observation.
I love my Fuji unlike any camera before and reading about Patricia Davidson is a wonderful inspiration. The tip on pre-LR editing is hugely helpful. I’ve found the same thing to be true. Thank you!!
I love my Fuji unlike any camera before and reading about Patricia Davidson is a wonderful inspiration. The tip on pre-LR editing is hugely helpful. I’ve found the same thing to be true. Thank you!!
I love my Fuji unlike any camera before and reading about Patricia Davidson is a wonderful inspiration. The tip on pre-LR editing is hugely helpful. I’ve found the same thing to be true. Thank you!!
Site uses ‘anti-ad blocker blocking’…
Very rude behavior.
I’m sure I knew all 10 ‘secret tips’ anyway, lol.
Nice interview. Good advice.
Nice interview. Good advice.
Nice interview. Good advice.
Great article 👌
Great article 👌
Great article 👌
Where do I find a peach coloured jell? Even better, a 100mm filter?
I still remember the headache I got after swimming in that lake! Summer of 76
I still remember the headache I got after swimming in that lake! Summer of 76
In South Africa the problem is crime. When you go off the beaten track with expensive cameras and photo gear, the risk of being attacked is very high.
Absolutely 🙂
Nothing of the sort. Have you read the article? It is a series of shorts essays written by women, hence the title.
I know as many female landscape and nature photographers as males. Not sure why the magazine feels the need to spot light them as a gender. Feels like a token gesture.
Nothing of the sort. Have you read the article? It is a series of shorts essays written by women, hence the title.
doesnt even need to be said https://traceyeaster.org/2016/04/07/laketahoe/
Love my camera but it can never capture the image like my eyes do
I like Alain Briot.
Hope they some day will make a high quality 10 mm prime for aps-c sensors 👍
Nada mejor que el Manfrotto 029 mk2… El cabezal legendario para fotografia de paisajes indestructible.
I have the Manfrotto 410 and it has went for a shit top plate is loose, up – down are real hard to turn the knob…. do not buy this…
for me they are
for me they are
ONE word only : WHAOUUU ! (y)
Delighted to receive this free book. Like many other landscape photographers, Ansel Adams is a hero and to receive a book of the largest collection of his photographs ever published is something special. Thank you!
Glad it arrived safely. Enjoy.
Amazing I <3imagery
WOW
no
Ronnie Dankelman even kijken !
Gaaf! Dank je Eline
Thanks for the helpful advice. I’m a beginner photographer and very fond of photographing flowers. Your article is very exciting. It is very useful to learn about the correct choice of camera.
Entry form doesn’t work.
Hi Leslie
It works well as hundreds other people have already entered.
Gorgeous
Just returned from my third trip in the last 15 months and already planning to go back next summer. Such an amazing place!
I was lucky to travel there this year. Outstanding place to be. Really loved Laugavegur trek. It’s like Jurassic Park but without the dynosaurs.
Wish to visit the place sometime soon.
I learnt almost everything I know about landscape photography on a Sigma 10-20 and a 20D. She was a cruel mistress at 16mm equivalent on my 20D, but they were the most fun years. Full frame now with the 17-40 L and I’m not sure I have the same enthusiasm or confidence with it.
Beautiful content and great introduction to your process of self discovery! Your Imagery and your method for discovering them, very much resonates with the way I make mine!
Thank you very much
I trialled the GFX 50s this w/e for landscape photography. Manually focusing to get sharpness from as close to me to iffinity I found most difficult due to the lack of focus distance scale. Focusing required contrast using the dot indicator ( I used red) to illuminate when where the scene was in focus. Vasily mentions focusing using hyperfocal focusing. Where did you get this chart from please???
Having used a D810 with Nikon lenses 16-35 14-34 I can set the distance to focus accurately.
Hi Russell
You can find our hyperfocal charts here: https://landscapephotographymagazine.com/2013/hyperfocal-distance-focusing-chart
Worth a read. (Y)
Yes
Hayley
Wonderful article. I’ve been to Monument Valley numerous times and never get tired of it. Always the same but NEVER THE SAME. Even bad weather is good photo weather there.
Very Zen-like indeed.
Steve Dawn
hate them, they need to be removed, 99% of the time.
Walter Minervini!!
esattamente…
Great, great…
Love Ansel Adam’s work .. inspired me to start taking photos all those years ago
got it…
It’s a great book but it’s not new, I’ve had it for several years.
Love his work, admired him for years..
Dont have it yet but i will do!! I’m big into Black and White photography and like to use it in my own prints.
I’ve got this book, Truly inspiring, I can highly recommend it.
WONDERFUL book! I have it already in my collection.
I was eventually able to reset my password. I went straight back to login and the password I entered failed. I entered it again being very careful to make sure it was right and now I’m blacklisted because apparently it wasn’t.
I’d like a refund on my membership please as I don’t see the point in paying for something I’m not able to use.
This the social media page of the magazine. Please use the contact form on the website for any membership requests.
and then I try to reset my password and the link in the email simply takes me to the website homepage.
I’ve cleared my browser cache by the way
I’m a Platinum Member and whenever I try to login to view this article it takes me to the upgrade membership page. If I navigate away from the page to go back to the article I’m logged out again!
Excellent.
Thank you guys 👍🏼
I did it and it was awesome!! 😮
http://stories.fabienbazanegue.com/monument-valley
ELIOT PORTER has been my virtual mentor-of-note, since my teen years in the early 1970’s, when I ‘discovered’ his first Sierra Club-published exhibit format photo book “In Wildness Is The Preservation Of The World” inspired by, and featuring some of the natural history journal writings of Henry David Thoreau, paired with Porter’s large format photography. Porter came to Oklahoma City back in the ’80s for an exhibition of his “Images Of The West,” at (as it was known then) The National Cowboy Hall Of Fame, where, for a $5 ticket, I got to hear him lecture, ask him a question, and autograph my (soft-bound) copy of his book, which he was a bit reluctant and chagrinned to do, because he considered the imagery in the paperbound version to be of such low quality, as compared to the lacquered photos in the hardbound edition. Since then, I’ve added 11 other Porter titles to my photo book ‘library’ (I don’t have everything…yet) in several of which he wrote extensively, sharing his history, inspirations and photographic insights. (Ansel Adams, similarly came to OKC in the ’80s, for an exhibition of his works at the Cowboy Hall, which I also attended). Porter’s book “Appalachian Wilderness – The Great Smoky Mountains” –also autographed– contains many of my favorites of his inspiring ‘intimate’ nature landscapes.
One of the best places to go for a surreal sunrise and/or sunset.
Goregeous
Great…
And he much liberal in teaching. Thanks…
What a detailed and useful article, Lea. and stunning images. Well done!
Because we are photoholics. https://t.co/yvKBGuk8wJ
Lea, Great work. Thank you.
In terms of safety it is important to understand that waves come in different sets so a very large sneaker wave may be the 5th wave in the 3rd set of waves. Important to know this when the surf is going so as to not get swept out to sea, or at the very least not to have your equipment drenched in salt water.
Craig Coles aren’t you already doing this?
That’s so random, somebody just asked me about my filter system on Instagram!
I’m using the Haida adapter and filters for that lens. I find it’s easy to use, no light leaks, and true to the filtration ratings. This looks solid as well. It’s such a well-built lens, so it’s good to see another player in the game. Thanks man!
Absolutely! And yeah yours works perfectly
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/bnh/controller/home?A=details&O=&Q=&ap=y&c3api=1876%2C%7Bcreative%7D%2C%7Bkeyword%7D&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIit3Uv9ub1QIV3EsNCh3brQVfEAQYBCABEgIf_fD_BwE&is=REG&m=Y&sku=1299660
They go from a factor of 0.9 up to 3.0.
Oregon is absolutely beautiful and has some fantastic locations. Unfortunately if you tell the wrong people it can get completely trashed. Oneonta gorge for example. Trash everywhere and fish habitat is completely destroyed. It’s a very delicate balance between sharing and keeping it to your self. Such as this peak I’ve scouted out last week. I’ll definitely be visiting this place multiple times before the Instagramers discover it
I found this a very interesting read Dimitri, i nearly changed to a new system this year but decided to go for one more DSLR in the shape of the Canon 5D MK IV, while i was lugging all my gear around Northumberland last week, I thought about the article and wish i had gone for a mirrorless system now. Next time.
John, you have no idea how many times I have thought about it myself. Still, every time I change my mind and stick to the Olympus micro 4/3 system. (Y)
Good read, he mentions bringing the 10 essentials when shooting alone. What are they?
This is great advice, and timely for me. My parents are coming into town, and I’ve been thinking about hikes that have maximum bang for your buck in terms of scenery-to-physical strain. The Columbia River Gorge has a plethora of park and walk falls with minimal elevation gain. Thanks, Brian!
nice rig, i just use a canon 6d, and a $300 rokinon.
I’ve made a submission but can’t for the life of me, find where to submit my slideshow. So I’ve submitted the form and have included a link to the page on my website where the slideshow is
Your submission will need to be approved first. Then, we will let you know how to send us the video.
Awesome
Wise words… I shall remember them – thank you …
You’re only going to break them so best left alone! I’ve broken three glass ten stops to date, at a £100 a pop, I won’t be wasting my money any longer!
Αλεξ πήγαινέ με εκεί
ποτε θες?
Seems a great idea, but…
Risk of reflections between the filter and the sensor?
Does/will the filter ‘scrape’ across the lens mount as it’s inserted into the holder?
Ok now this is a good idea
That’s not a macro effect. Macro lenses have a special trick, they can focus really really close. A macro lens would allow the capture of the centre of that flower.
This is done with a macro lens, though it’s not a macro shot.
…I’d love winning this awesome prize/camera.. I’d love to move to the Fuji body for my landscape work.. since i shoot landscapes and action sports.. lugging around my Canon 1Dx for anything/everything besides sports gets a bit heavy..
Would love to have this Fuji to take those great landscapes when I travel around!
nice one!
love my fuji xt2 and been looking for a backup camera by fuji to go with it……..the x100f is just that camera. fingers crossed. Do enjoy your magazine immensely
I’m reading great things about Fujifilm cameras – I’d love to put one to the test!
What are the terms and conditions to which we agree? I see a check box, but no link to T&C.
Please click on the Terms & Conditions box just below the submission form.
Thanks. Scrolled right past it.
One question I haven’t found answered anywhere yet, is: can landscape photographers get a deep DOF with the GFX without stopping down so far it incurs diffraction and without needing to focus stack? I need someone with the 23mm to do some tests. Consider the classic near-far vertical this very magazine likes so much for its cover shots.
Hi Michael
Due to their great image circle, you can use all Canon TS-E lenses by using an adaptor. A bit of tilt will help enormously in keeping the aperture a couple of stops wider and have a great depth of field.
I just purchased a GFX 50s and the 23mm lens recently fro landscape photography and tested it for corner sharpness and DOF performance. The lens performs the best at f11 and f16. The resolution drops slightly at f22 due to diffraction, but the image quality is still outstanding and the lens can be safely used at f22. When focus is set at hyperfocal distance, everything is sharp from 1.5m to infinity at f16, and everything is sharp from 1m to infinity at f22. This is best medium format wide angle lens I have ever owned. I would like to note that it was not a scientific test.
Thank you for your feedback, Vasily.
I’ll go ahead and take it.
It would be nice to join the Fuji team of photographers
Shall I put that with ALL the ‘giveaway” free cars, bikes, cameras etc etc… that I never got! ????
I love Luong, he is a master and great example of true landscape photographer.
I agree completely with David, but I will never forget whilst studying how composition was hammered into to us by our professors!!!
I love symmetry, but the rule of third is almost mandatory in photography if you wants have perspective. Nice pics by the way!
Beautiful
Superb prize for anyone to win
I wish that i can win this
Wow. I could so use this prize!
Can’t find the T&C’s but ticked anyway
Hello Mark
The T&C are in the T&C tab.
Fantastic prize
Great prize!
Great image
Love the softness to the quality of light in this one. So calming.
Thank you, RJ Wilner! Appreciate the good words!
Thanks so much for the opportunity, Tiffany! I’m up in PA now but can’t wait to share this around when I get back :-). Hope that you guys are doing awesome!
Impressive items on here. . My friend’s partner mentioned a story in the same vein a few days ago ..
Mark VanDyke ????????????????
Advances this discussion.
Thank you, Tiffany!!
I like this guy…he makes A LOT of sense when he says –
“Unfortunately, I have to say most of the landscape photography I see on the internet is way too artificial for my taste. Maybe I am getting too old to appreciate HDR-images and one minute daylight exposures of water. For me those techniques are effects rather than expressions. I also have problems with all the ridiculously oversaturated images I find on the internet. Who would appreciate an oversaturated human face? With nature, however, there seems to be no limit. I think this is an effect of an urge by many to make nature more beautiful than it actually is”
Vanessa
When you click outwith the cover of the Practical Guide download, a drop down menu should appear with the save icon on the top right corner of the screen
Hope this helps
Mike
I love trees!
Thank you for the informative article. Can you suggest a few good books on landscape photography, possibly those which treat the subject in good depth.
So true. Thanks for this very important article; always watch your steps 😉 I personally think, that photographing can be like hunting, just without killing anything. Though, if you are careless, you still harass some wildlife along the way, trampel sensitive flora etc. And, most important: do NOT leave any form of waste behind.. it’s no big deal to put the paper of your bread or whatever back in your rucksack. 🙂
This is solid, awesome work with very interesting, more than average tipps & tricks. Thank you very much, Ian Middleton and LPM for sharing this for free!
Cheers, “lightgraf2010′
Thank you very much for your kind words. I’m glad you are finding it useful.
Totally unable to download your free eBook ‘A Practical Guide to Photography’ most unfriendly web page’
Hello Vanessa
So far it has been downloaded by thousands of people. If you have a problem logging in and download, then it is best to use the contact form and our staff will do their best to help you with your problem.
Super photography! Thanks for sharing!
Not a great article by any means. Just a glorified advert for a SkyTracker.
Nearly as good as my Edward Weston b&w dunes
Consider putting captions on your photos.
I’m from northern Minnesota and do a lot of deep cold photography, often below 0 Fahrenheit and along Lake Superior. There are a few useful things that I’d like to add…
First, the article doesn’t mention the importance of not allowing your camera gear to condensate when you bring it back inside. This can fry the internal electronics and potentially cause other issues. Basically, it’s very important that everything warm slowly so as to prevent internal condensation (think coming in from a cold day and having your glasses fog up). I’ve found the best way to do this is just make sure the camera stays inside the camera bag (don’t open it) and allow it to warm very gradually. This can take the better part of the day if your gear was frozen to the bone. I also remove the battery when I’m done shooting before I head back inside, as an extra precaution. Doing this I’ve never had an issue. Some people take it a step further by putting their camera into a ziplock bag, though I’ve not found it necessary because my bag is rather thick.
Often times I find the best images are made by standing in water. Of course, this could be quite uncomfortable, if not downright dangerous in deep cold. As a solution I have a pair of insulated hip waders, which both keep out the water AND the cold, at least for long enough to stick around through the golden hour. They’re the type with Thinsulate insulation inside and thick waterproof neoprene on the outside. Hunters and fisherman often use these in colder climates, so they can be found in many outdoor gear stores. I purchased mine at Gander Mountain. Make sure you get a pair large enough to accommodate any clothing you plan to wear, including thick wool socks and possible the adhesive toe warmers, which go so well with their hand warmer counterparts!
I also second the mentions of hand warmers, and the combination of glove liners under finger-less flip-open mittens. I often put my hand warmers right inside the flip-open portion of the mittens.
Thanks for sharing this. Much appreciated.
Our pleasure.
I just downloaded your jpeg files (was hoping they were RAW) for a look and wondered if you were using the newer camera RAW profile for the 5DSr (Adobe Standard V2). V1 was terrible and the update has made a major difference to image quality. The blacks and shadows look crushed and midtones over saturated in the V1 very much like in your example files (and compared to the 5DIV examples). There was something wrong with the contrast curve in the first version which made the files difficult to work with from the start.
Claire Whatley
Fabulous shots and sound advice!
Mai usato filtri graduati, al momento non ne sento l’esigenza.
Ne ho presi un paio “polacchi” ma sono ancora nella custodia
Da non sottovalutare che la Lee ha tirato fuori i Lee “medium” che trovo spettacolari.
Sinceramente i GND Lee li trovo insuperabili, soprattutto per la parte, delicatissima, della “sfumatura”.
Ho anche un GND nisi hard ma non mi piace proprio la parte della sfumatura, che trovo più invasiva.
Per il Big Stopper (ma solo per questo) meglio Haida o Nisi, perché il lee ha veramente troppe dominanti blu.
davvero? e pensare che oggi se nella didascalia di una foto non inserisci ”filtro NISI”, non sei un vero paesaggista :°D
Purtroppo pare che i Nisi si graffino pure di più ????
Almeno i GND, gli ND spero di no (dovrebbero essere in cristallo e non costruiti a sandwich).
Da non sottovalutare che la Lee ha tirato fuori i Lee “medium” che trovo spettacolari.
Sinceramente i GND Lee li trovo insuperabili, soprattutto per la parte, delicatissima, della “sfumatura”.
Ho anche un GND nisi hard ma non mi piace proprio la parte della sfumatura, che trovo più invasiva.
Per il Big Stopper (ma solo per questo) meglio Haida o Nisi, perché il lee ha veramente troppe dominanti blu.
Utilizzo da anni filtri Lee, mai avuto problemi nel portare a casa gli scatti. I miei graduati non presentano dominanti, neanche inserendone 2 di fila, ed il fatto che siano in resina per me è un plus, son meno delicati di un filtro in vetro, quindi se accidentalmente cascano per terra, ci sono meno possibilità che si rompano, anche se aimè è più facile graffiarli, ma il fatto che la lente sia molto vicina al filtro, fa si che i graffi sul risultato finale non incidano in nessun modo. Discorso forse inverso posso fare sul Big Stopper. La dominante blu non sempre è facile toglierla, e ribilanciare il bianco fa si che escano porcherie sul file, quali banding, rumore ecc. Per me è un non problema, in quanto difficilmente faccio lunghe esposizioni, e quasi sempre le mie LE sono in bianco e nero. Spero Lee si impegni a far dei filtri ND big stopper senza dominanti, visto anche la concorrenza agguerrita.
Purtroppo pare che i Nisi si graffino pure di più ????
Almeno i GND, gli ND spero di no (dovrebbero essere in cristallo e non costruiti a sandwich).
davvero? e pensare che oggi se nella didascalia di una foto non inserisci ”filtro NISI”, non sei un vero paesaggista :°D
Sinceramente questo parallelismo con un altro brand, teso a screditare Lee a favore del proprio sponsor (o simile) lo trovo un po’ fuori luogo, tanto più se si fà riferimento ad uno specifico prodotto, cercando di fare di tutta l’erba un fascio: un conto sono i ND, un conto i GND, un altro ancora i pola.
Seppur lodevole, l’iniziativa della NiSi (che non nascondo di aver preso in considerazione) ha ancora grosse lacune secondo me: in primis mi sembra decisamente scomodo il pola ancorato all’anello adattatore; sarebbe stato sicuramente più comodo averlo agganciato all’holder (così come è riuscita a fare la Venus Optics – Laowa col suo 12mm), così da eliminare un passaggio e facilitare le operazioni in caso di vento, pioggia, ecc… Paradossalmente era più comodo il sistema Cokin, anch’esso dotato di cpl (tanto costoso, quanto magnifico), subito davanti alla lente.
Poi, da quel che mi riportano professionisti “al di sopra di ogni sospetto”, il pola compreso nel kit NiSi non è un granchè (assolutamente non paragonabile con i modelli a vite da 95, 77, ecc, dello stesso marchio) e non è sostituibile con un equivalente di altra casa produttrice.
Insomma: ogni brand ha i suoi pro ed i suoi contro.
I ND della Lee sicuramente soffrono di fastidiose dominanti blu (io ad esempio ho optato per un Haida da 6 stop, con grossa soddisfazione), ma da qui a dire che i loro prodotti sono tutti da buttare, mi pare esagerato. Mi sembra che fino ad oggi, praticamente tutti si sia usato i loro prodotti, fino a poco tempo fa unica realtà seria sul mercato, senza stare a farsi troppi problemi perchè in resina (meno fragile del vetro, seppur meno nobile).
I filtri della NiSi, d’altro canto, sono eccezionali (se escludiamo il cpl di cui sopra), punta di diamante di un’azienda che sta lanciando sul mercato delle alternative che sono sicuro porteranno anche le altre case ad introdurre novità.
Ci vorrebbe un po’ più di obiettività. Il mercato darà ragione a chi la merita. 😉
Ciao Fabio, sinceramente parlo solo di prodotti che uso personalmente, sia che decidono di farmeli testare sia che me li compro perchè li voglio usare.
Riguardo a quello che dici, dalla mia esperienza, l’holder nisi è di gran lunga il migliore per molti motivi.
Il polarizzatore è forse l’aspetto migliore, grazie a questo infatti ha di gran lunga la vignettatura più bassa tra gli holder (infatti il loro holder per Laowa vignetta meno di quello originale Laowa, ecco una rece: http://www.joseramos.com/nisi-100mm-filter-holder-for-laowa-12mm-lens-review-they-got-it-right/
Il polarizzatore come qualità è decisamente buono, il landscape ha probabilmente l’unico difetto di essere troppo “forte” come polarizzazione, infatti se usato male crea molte macchie scure. L’unico che trovo ancora superiore è l’Heliopan 105mm SH-PMC che però costa come 2 kit nisi v5 e mezzo e alla fine nel mondo reale la differenza è difficile da apprezzare. Il landscape Lee proprio non mi piace (soprattutto per la dominante). In ogni caso il pola frontale spesso vignetta anche a 21mm su full frame, quindi decisamente scartato. Ripeto, la comodità di avere il polarizzatore dietro subito accessibile in ogni momento, di qualità (voto 8 dove l’heliopan è 9 se vogliamo parlare di numeri) e soprattutto che permette di non vignettare a 16/17mm su full frame con 3 filtri a lastra (quindi 4 filtri compreso il pola) è incredibile. Poi ovviamente è un’opinione, molti la condividono e molti preferiscono i sistemi a cui sono abituati, per questo ci sono altri prodotti e siamo tutti contenti. In generale sono d’accordo che il pola potrebbe essere migliorato ancora, però alla luce di quello che ho detto sopra non mi sento di dire che sia un punto debole, i vantaggi (soprattutto in versatilità, numero di slot e vignettatura) sono molti di più di eventuali difetti. Certo che se vogliono migliorare qualcosa sarebbe da migliorare quello, ma rimane comunque il miglior holder ad oggi 🙂 (per come lo uso io, 16-35 full frame per essere precisi)
Per il resto sono d’accordo, è ovvio che spesso ci si schiera da un lato o da un altro per svariati motivi. Diciamo che in questa situazione particolare non condivido la scelta di creare un kit così costoso povero di contenuti senza neanche l’anello, ma ovviamente commentavo il caso singolo. Personalmente ho posseduto più di 15 filtri Lee, tra quelli distrutti, graffiati ecc. Al momento ne ho almeno 3 in corredo e li uso senza problemi insieme ad Haida, Hitech e NiSi. Anzi, nessun haida ad oggi perchè poco tempo fa è finito in frantumi ad un corso 🙁 . Però se qualcuno mi consiglia il miglior filtro rispondo oggettivamente con quello che penso 🙂
Sicuramente non hanno fatto una grossa mossa di marketing proponendo solamente un diverso ensemble di vecchi prodotti, lasciando i prezzi alti; sono scelte di mercato che mi lasciano perplesso, su questo siamo d’accordo.
Sono d’accordo anche sul fatto che il sistema NiSi, al momento, sia l’unico che consenta uno sfruttamento completo di un grandangolo come il 16-35, soprattutto su Nikon: da prove sul campo, ci siamo accorti che lo stesso holder, su Nikon vignetta, su Canon no, questo a causa della differente costruzione delle stesse lenti. Lo stesso accade sul 18-35. Addirittura sul 20 1.8, non si possono montare due slot + cpl, ma un solo slot + cpl.
Personalmente non lo trovo un grosso problema per come concepisco le foto adesso, ma dal punto di vista di un marchio che dovrebbe accontentare un po’ tutti mi pare un grosso handicap.
Ripeto: il mercato premierà chi saprà accontentare la fetta più grossa di clienti. Spero Lee si svegli!
Ah, ho letto anche la recensione. Anche io ho questa lente e l’holder originale, ma non ho assolutamente questa vignettattura pronunciata. Anzi: non ne ho affatto.
Avendo constatato (ahimè di persona) quanto la campagna Laowa per questa lente sia stata problematica, è probabile che a chi ha scritto l’articolo sia stata recapitata una copia difettosa o non ancora completamente sviluppata (so che tra le prime persone a cui è stato consegnato c’è chi ha lamentato problemi con l’alloggiamento del pola; io col NiSi non ho problemi per fortuna).
O potrebbe anche essere dovuto alla fotocamera usata, chi lo sa? Alla Venus hanno fatto parecchio casino… 😀
Ma solo a me frega davvero poco dell’holder? ne ho 2 (uno dedicato al cpl) della Lee, ma giuro per me son sufficientissimi. Cazz ci dovete fare con sti holder? 😀 (son sarcastico)
Alessio Andreani Questo potrebbe essere un’opzione valida ,io l’ho utilizzo … http://lucroit.com/shop/es/filtros/densidad-neutra/densidad-neutra-solida/2332-lucroit-hq-nd-30-10-pasos-100x100mm.html
Sinceramente questo parallelismo con un altro brand, teso a screditare Lee a favore del proprio sponsor (o simile) lo trovo un po’ fuori luogo, tanto più se si fà riferimento ad uno specifico prodotto, cercando di fare di tutta l’erba un fascio: un conto sono i ND, un conto i GND, un altro ancora i pola.
Seppur lodevole, l’iniziativa della NiSi (che non nascondo di aver preso in considerazione) ha ancora grosse lacune secondo me: in primis mi sembra decisamente scomodo il pola ancorato all’anello adattatore; sarebbe stato sicuramente più comodo averlo agganciato all’holder (così come è riuscita a fare la Venus Optics – Laowa col suo 12mm), così da eliminare un passaggio e facilitare le operazioni in caso di vento, pioggia, ecc… Paradossalmente era più comodo il sistema Cokin, anch’esso dotato di cpl (tanto costoso, quanto magnifico), subito davanti alla lente.
Poi, da quel che mi riportano professionisti “al di sopra di ogni sospetto”, il pola compreso nel kit NiSi non è un granchè (assolutamente non paragonabile con i modelli a vite da 95, 77, ecc, dello stesso marchio) e non è sostituibile con un equivalente di altra casa produttrice.
Insomma: ogni brand ha i suoi pro ed i suoi contro.
I ND della Lee sicuramente soffrono di fastidiose dominanti blu (io ad esempio ho optato per un Haida da 6 stop, con grossa soddisfazione), ma da qui a dire che i loro prodotti sono tutti da buttare, mi pare esagerato. Mi sembra che fino ad oggi, praticamente tutti si sia usato i loro prodotti, fino a poco tempo fa unica realtà seria sul mercato, senza stare a farsi troppi problemi perchè in resina (meno fragile del vetro, seppur meno nobile).
I filtri della NiSi, d’altro canto, sono eccezionali (se escludiamo il cpl di cui sopra), punta di diamante di un’azienda che sta lanciando sul mercato delle alternative che sono sicuro porteranno anche le altre case ad introdurre novità.
Ci vorrebbe un po’ più di obiettività. Il mercato darà ragione a chi la merita. 😉
Sicuramente non hanno fatto una grossa mossa di marketing proponendo solamente un diverso ensemble di vecchi prodotti, lasciando i prezzi alti; sono scelte di mercato che mi lasciano perplesso, su questo siamo d’accordo.
Sono d’accordo anche sul fatto che il sistema NiSi, al momento, sia l’unico che consenta uno sfruttamento completo di un grandangolo come il 16-35, soprattutto su Nikon: da prove sul campo, ci siamo accorti che lo stesso holder, su Nikon vignetta, su Canon no, questo a causa della differente costruzione delle stesse lenti. Lo stesso accade sul 18-35. Addirittura sul 20 1.8, non si possono montare due slot + cpl, ma un solo slot + cpl.
Personalmente non lo trovo un grosso problema per come concepisco le foto adesso, ma dal punto di vista di un marchio che dovrebbe accontentare un po’ tutti mi pare un grosso handicap.
Ripeto: il mercato premierà chi saprà accontentare la fetta più grossa di clienti. Spero Lee si svegli!
Ah, ho letto anche la recensione. Anche io ho questa lente e l’holder originale, ma non ho assolutamente questa vignettattura pronunciata. Anzi: non ne ho affatto.
Avendo constatato (ahimè di persona) quanto la campagna Laowa per questa lente sia stata problematica, è probabile che a chi ha scritto l’articolo sia stata recapitata una copia difettosa o non ancora completamente sviluppata (so che tra le prime persone a cui è stato consegnato c’è chi ha lamentato problemi con l’alloggiamento del pola; io col NiSi non ho problemi per fortuna).
O potrebbe anche essere dovuto alla fotocamera usata, chi lo sa? Alla Venus hanno fatto parecchio casino… 😀
Alessio Andreani Questo potrebbe essere un’opzione valida ,io l’ho utilizzo … http://lucroit.com/shop/es/filtros/densidad-neutra/densidad-neutra-solida/2332-lucroit-hq-nd-30-10-pasos-100x100mm.html
Utilizzo da anni filtri Lee, mai avuto problemi nel portare a casa gli scatti. I miei graduati non presentano dominanti, neanche inserendone 2 di fila, ed il fatto che siano in resina per me è un plus, son meno delicati di un filtro in vetro, quindi se accidentalmente cascano per terra, ci sono meno possibilità che si rompano, anche se aimè è più facile graffiarli, ma il fatto che la lente sia molto vicina al filtro, fa si che i graffi sul risultato finale non incidano in nessun modo. Discorso forse inverso posso fare sul Big Stopper. La dominante blu non sempre è facile toglierla, e ribilanciare il bianco fa si che escano porcherie sul file, quali banding, rumore ecc. Per me è un non problema, in quanto difficilmente faccio lunghe esposizioni, e quasi sempre le mie LE sono in bianco e nero. Spero Lee si impegni a far dei filtri ND big stopper senza dominanti, visto anche la concorrenza agguerrita.
Black & White seascape, thornwick bay East Yorkshire uk. https://t.co/fRxgOOr4By
plastic holder, resin filter !! wasted money..
blue color cast.. Sorry I prefer Nisi
La dominanza blu é una balla enorme…
che vuoi che sia… ahahahahahaha proprio leggera la dominante
Nel senso che la correggi tranquillamente…
Non è una questione di correzione, ma di alterazione dei toni reali. Tu puoi riportare l’immagine ad un corretto bilanciamento, ma non sarai mai preciso, ed oltretutto correggendo un dominante vai ad alterare altre aree sottoponendole ad un bilanciamento generale che non rispecchia ciò che hai fotografato. Conosco bene i Lee e tra qualche settimana li vendo tutti, proprio perché sono inutili!
Dovrei provare la differenza, io ho solo il gnd hard 0.9, mentre l’nd é nisi. Peró in un video mostrarono come la nisi non rispetti fedelmente gli stop, cioé un 3 stop nisi é più leggero di un 3 stop lee.
Assolutamente no! ti posso garantire che non è cosi! sto testando i filtri Nisi, confrontandoli con i Lee… In primis i lee sottoespongono di almeno 2 stop quindi da 10 sono in realtà 12 stop, mentre con con gli nd Nisi non ho avuto alcun problema. Oltretutto in questa foto si capisce benissimo la differenza ! a sinistra Lee, destra Nisi, in basso senza filtri!!
Ho visto un video dove le scritte erano invertite, peccato non trovarlo 🙂
Giuseppe se ti fai un salto nel Cagliaritano fammi sapere, andiamo a fare qualche scatto insieme e ti faccio testare i lee poi i nisi! oltretutto a breve metterò a disposizione i raw di questi scatti proprio perché purtroppo ci sono cascato pure io con i lee in passato, e non voglio commettano lo stesso errore altre persone, ma sopratutto ora noto quando siano di bassa qualità! nonostante costino un patrimonio!!
Mi farebbe molto piacere! Io ne ho preso solo uno per provare. Dai sul prezzo esageri, costano in media 100 euro contro i 150 della nisi, ok sono di resina etc, ma guarda Cornish cosa ci tira fuori 😉 Comunque i confronti mi piacciono, d’altronde non mi paga né Lee né Nisi 😀
nemmeno a me però se posso consiglio volentieri filtri di ottima qualità, e sinceramente filtri in resina, e filtri con dominanti, e vignettatura non sono proprio il massimo. Se andiamo a guardare i prezzi Nisi sono giusti, sono tutti filtri in vetro ottico lo stesso utilizzato dalla zeiss per le ottiche!! 😉 Comunque ti aspetto volentieri
“Please note that the kit does not include an adaptor ring, which should be purchased separately.” hahaha
plastic holder, resin filter !! wasted money..
blue color cast.. Sorry I prefer Nisi
Nel senso che la correggi tranquillamente…
Non è una questione di correzione, ma di alterazione dei toni reali. Tu puoi riportare l’immagine ad un corretto bilanciamento, ma non sarai mai preciso, ed oltretutto correggendo un dominante vai ad alterare altre aree sottoponendole ad un bilanciamento generale che non rispecchia ciò che hai fotografato. Conosco bene i Lee e tra qualche settimana li vendo tutti, proprio perché sono inutili!
Dovrei provare la differenza, io ho solo il gnd hard 0.9, mentre l’nd é nisi. Peró in un video mostrarono come la nisi non rispetti fedelmente gli stop, cioé un 3 stop nisi é più leggero di un 3 stop lee.
Assolutamente no! ti posso garantire che non è cosi! sto testando i filtri Nisi, confrontandoli con i Lee… In primis i lee sottoespongono di almeno 2 stop quindi da 10 sono in realtà 12 stop, mentre con con gli nd Nisi non ho avuto alcun problema. Oltretutto in questa foto si capisce benissimo la differenza ! a sinistra Lee, destra Nisi, in basso senza filtri!!
Ho visto un video dove le scritte erano invertite, peccato non trovarlo 🙂
Giuseppe se ti fai un salto nel Cagliaritano fammi sapere, andiamo a fare qualche scatto insieme e ti faccio testare i lee poi i nisi! oltretutto a breve metterò a disposizione i raw di questi scatti proprio perché purtroppo ci sono cascato pure io con i lee in passato, e non voglio commettano lo stesso errore altre persone, ma sopratutto ora noto quando siano di bassa qualità! nonostante costino un patrimonio!!
nemmeno a me però se posso consiglio volentieri filtri di ottima qualità, e sinceramente filtri in resina, e filtri con dominanti, e vignettatura non sono proprio il massimo. Se andiamo a guardare i prezzi Nisi sono giusti, sono tutti filtri in vetro ottico lo stesso utilizzato dalla zeiss per le ottiche!! 😉 Comunque ti aspetto volentieri
It reminds me the NiSi Filter kits, but unfortunately this is with a 15 year old plastic holder and poor resin filters
They should’ve done this years ago…
So happy i ditched the Lee and switched over to Nisi.
I love my Lee filters!!
B+W 77mm filters and step up adapter rings does the job done just fine. Quality with lesser cost. No thanks I am happy with my B+W
Do you have a chart showing length in metres? Uk has been metric since the 1970’s !!!
Hello Stephanie
These charts are always available in imperial, but I’m sure you will be able to find a converter to help you on this.
Love PhotoPills couldn’t live without it
,So much beauty in this photograph…
Also, some lenses were made to be sold in the US, and others were made to be sold elsewhere in the world. Some factory authorized service centers in the U.S. are forbidden from repairing any lens which was not intended for sale within the U.S. That means you have to ship your lens overseas for service, with wait times in the months. So check with the buyer.
Thank you for your input, Chuch Chuck Kimmerle
Loved your article Zach!
Thank you guys so much!
Our pleasure
Thank you guys so much!
Our pleasure
Pro, prosumer or weekend warrior?
All should take a close and serious look at Sliks offerings. They are an often overlooked tripod in the market and shouldn’t be. SLIK Tripods are a solid and practical choice.
There is a significant weight penalty when you add in the weight of medium format lenses to that of the camera body. When a full range of lenses does become available they will be heavier and more expensive than their 35mm or full frame DSLR counterparts.
People moved from medium format film to 35mm when the quality of the emulsions and the optics made the latter as effective for making large prints using an enlarger. With the Nikon D810 and its 36MP sensor many fine art photographers switched over from 4×5 sheet film for the same reason.
I can easily surpass any medium format digital camera by taking 3 shots with the shift on my tilt shift lenses and my D810 to create a 90MP image with simple stitching.
So, who won?
It’s not over yet. Entries close tonight.
Beautiful small travel camera with amazingly high specs, would be nice
I totally agree with this! It irritates me when people feel the need to take caption every image!
How about comparison with Planet! Pro for Photographers https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.yingwen.photographertoolspro
I can’t say how much I love Italy. It’s the true definition of a cultural experience. The hills of Tuscany are amazing. Every village is a new experience. And the photography opportunities are endless. Panzano in Chianti
Your last paragraph is a HUGE enlightening tip for me. Thanks
Is the giveaway still running?
I agree! Thank you!!
The country were I leave is not on the list!
You need to select ‘Other’ and add it manually.
This would be nice
Good luck and best wishes to this FujiFilm camera.
This is definitely something I need to learn how to do. Thank you LPM!
This is definitely something I need to learn how to do. Thank you LPM!
I love that you are giving the big boys a run for their money and on some functionality actually causing them to pause, Had a play with your new med format, very nice, and glad you are no longer swamping the market with cheap crap. well done Fuji, about bloody time!
That would be fulfillment of my dreams and the happiest day of my life.
I totally get that. Wildlife photographers can be exactly the same, harming and scaring the very animal they so proudly present in their photographs later on. It saddens me as much as it does the author and I really feel exactly like he does.
A similar situation occurred to a friend of mine, only it didn’t involve photography. He had gone fishing at a small lake with a concrete dam. The dam had two arms about 30 feet long that stuck out into the lake about 40 feet apart. Fishermen were strung out equally along the dam and both arms. Fishing was excellent. They only had to cast out about 10-15 feet and no one interfered with anyone else. A couple of guys in a boat had been watching all the catches and had decided they wanted a piece of the action. They pulled their boat up near the dam and dead center between the arms. The fishermen on the dam started yelling at the guys in the boat that they were interfering with their fishing. They were ignored. After a few minutes, the guys in the boat started noticing fishing lines with large tackle being cast in their direction and eventually crossing over and into the boat from all sides of the dam. Apparently, something in the boat got hooked and yanked into the water. Finally fearing they would get hooked, the boaters back their boat out to raucous insults at their being so selfish and inconsiderate. Perhaps a new piece of equipment you should carry should be a rod and reel.
Good filters, I really like mine
I’ve had five Nisi filters. IMHO they are the best. If anything they tend to produce ‘warmer’ images. On the negative side I broke two of them and at £130 a throw its a bit costly to replace hence me replacing them with Lee filters.
Was looking at the NiSi nd grad 100 150 filters on ebay and amazon, noticed they cost more than lee nd grads, is there anywhere that does them cheaper?
NiSi filters would be nice to have, but they are a bit expensive for me (as an hobbyphotagrapher)
You tease me like this. You monster!
Entered!
I can see the struggle there. Hampshire simply doesn’t have enough interesting landscapes. New forest may be more interesting. Dorset is better.
Never been.
Highly recommend Slawek’s workshops in this much overlooked but very beautiful area
Used to have access to the wide format Fuji camera and that was awesome so I am sure this will be just as awesome too and I would be so proud to own one.
Nice!
This combo Fuji X-T20 and 18-135mm is my dreamteam. I was thinking of leaving the Nikon DSLR camp for the high quality of the mirrorless camera’s and lenses of Fuji …. but that price is quite steep for me. But wow this offer is heaven made 🙂
I downloaded the detail comparison images and am somewhat puzzled as to how the 5D4 is SO much better than the 5Ds! Based on those images, I’d buy the 5D4. The Fuji is only slightly better. However, I can’t believe the 5Ds is so much worse than both!!! ???? Thanks for your review.
It would be quite interesting if the comparison had included the Sigma Quattro H, which also has a 50+ Megapixel sensor (Foveon), using Sigma glass. I think this is also designed for studio/landscape photography and is mirrorless to boot. Perhaps one day you’ll be able to take all three to a suitable location.
Manny Almeida
Would love to take your camera to new heights , with me on Kanchenjunga the third highest mountain in the world in a few weeks in Nepal.
Thanks for the link,Inspiring interview.
Thanks for the link,Inspiring interview.
I’m bookmarking this. I took one of Guy’s workshops last year and it was amazing and intense. I can’t wait to take another.
The analogy between painting and photography does not really hold. A painter is capturing their interpretation of what they see using their chosen media and has infinite freedom to express themselves DURING the process. A photographer, on the other hand, has much less control over what they capture, as it is their camera’s sensor or film that is recording a scene, and many people expect a photograph, especially a colour one, to closely resemble that which was seen through the lens. Photography’s strength is its ability to accurately record the world, however, in terms of art, that is also its weakness.
Deviations from what the viewer considers to be within the bounds of realism are viewed with suspicion when is common knowledge that images can be so easily hugely altered by the quick move of a slider. The digital age brought in great power to manipulate images but of course that comes with great responsibility and it’s not hard to find examples where that responsibility, it could be argued, has been abused. As a prime example, ramping up the saturation to produce social media-friendly eye-candy might garner lots of attention but simply labelling it as “self-expression” might draw scepticism from a more discerning viewer.
This is utterly falls, Dave Markel. We pay all our authors for the articles they write for us.
good luck everyone!
Nice
Is this the form?
Yeay here is a drone video of these places, enjoy, i hope you’ll love our country 🙂 https://youtu.be/c_RBKUOlo4Q
We walked across that entire sheep pasture because there was so much traffic,but it is still a very memorable place in my life!
I would like to test <3
Nice write-up Sean!! Hopefully there be a more appropriate opportunity to get out in the field for 5-7 days to really put the GFX 50S to the test (against the 5DS R and 5D IV)!!
Agreed!
Leejordon Kahatoa Nuttall
Thanks man
Are you kidding? Why pay $10k to 15k for a GFX kit when you could get essentially the same results using the 5DM4 or 5DSR — for a LOT less money, and have many more optical options regarding lenses?
Beautiful shot
incredible!
shadows was the surprise after downloading the files and pixel peeping the hell out of them on a 4k monitor. Very impressive in that regard, file quality looks wonderful.
Ok found it I am using an add blocker.
Where is the form?
Thank you Sean, for your brief review using these 3 cameras. Really useful.
I´m a 5DIII (5DII before) user for many years, with macro (100mm) and super-macro (MP-E 65mm) Canon lenses and classical manual only Zeiss lenses (35mm/85mm).
Looking for an upgrade to improve DR and forget the problems I had for years with noise and banding while editing my Canon RAW files. Also looking to improve detail destroyed by the usual AA filter and I need more megapixels in order to produce bigger digital negatives at 360 dpi for contact printing.
My first thought went to the 5DSR but I didn´t upgrade because even if there is no AA filter and a lot of megapixels, the DR and noise aren´t solved on that camera… .-(
I downloaded your images; my impressions:
1. Detail:
Best retail: 5DIV. This is a surprise for me as this camera uses AA filter.
2. Highlight recovery:
Again a huge surprise because the Fuiji shows more banding (in the upper dark corner of your room) than the 5DIV. Both show very similar results. The 5DSR is really bad with ugly and heavy banding (as usual with Canon sensors) and crushed colours; very unnatural.
3. Shadow retail:
The Fuji show the most pleasing results (more natural?). But the 5DIV is as good as the Fuji if you do not show them side by side. Both good but different.
The 5DSR is really ugly with lots of chroma noise (I´m so tired of this ,-( with Canon cameras).
4.ISO
Not a problem to me. I don´t use high ISO and if I use a bit high I never go over 800/1600.
I was considering the 5DSR for my needs, but the 5DIV is a nice surprise.
I´ll loose 20 megapixels but I´ll have very good DR at last.
I´ll keep using an AA filter but it seems a very weak one.
I don´t care about video.
Canon ergonomics, menus, etc; are the best, for me.
I like the whole Canon system with lenses for any job.
The Fuji looks like a nice camera/system but it´s twice the price of the 5DIV and more than twice with lenses (less options too). I don´t see twice the quality in the files. I expect better with RAW files and not with Jpegs, but… it´s a much more expensive system even if it is the most affordable MF system at the moment.
😉
Thank again for you review.
Kind regards.
I would love the have this camera to replace my X-E1!
i’m in love with my X-T1 that could be interesting to change with this!!!!!
Haha, I would love to test the x-trans sensor against FF to see if they are really on par which I have heard is the case from people using the camera. 😉
says you have to fill out a form!! where is the form,!!!!!there is no form to fill out that I can find on the link page
Hello Hugh Mobley. If you are using any kind of ad blocking software, you will never see the form. I assure you, the form is there and has been filled in by people over 1000 times already.
Website is down
It looks fine. It could have been temporary.
Aye it must have been, was a tad impatient lol
Love the mag.. (platinum level forever).. you guys always have great give-away’s and the mag content is 100% top-notch.. always, entry completed.. crossing fingers
Thank you for the good words, Lawayne Kimbro
Looks amazing
Good luck. It would be very interesting to check out performance of this FujiFilm camera.
Trisha Minicozzi Trisha Lynn
Beautiful landscape
<3
How does it double the chances of winning to like Fuji’s page if the winner is selected randomly?
If you name appears on both the form AND the new Likes list, then you chances are doubled. All new Fujifilm ‘Likers’ will be added in winners list.
wheres the form?
Scroll down a bit and you will see it. If you can’t see it, then you might be using some kind of ad blocking software.
No way to enter competition, no form to fill, llooks like this is a way to gather likes and shares to the page.
Jasheera Abdulrahaman Abdul Hameed
looks like a great camera & a challenge to Sony
So where’s the submit button?
I dunno – i couldn’t find it either!
Not on Facebook, obviously, Yoan Mitov, you need to visit the website.
Obviously I visited it and it didn’t appear on the first few tries. It’s working now though.
Yoan Mitov Are you using any ad blocking software?
Bring it on ????
Thanks for such a nice info. I will try my luck next time.Last time i recovered photos using Stellar Phoenix and it was also a nice experience. http://retrievephotos.com/
I know Heather Long! <3
Oh yikes! A professional writer reading my story! Haha! Thank you dear!!! 🙂
Lovely colours!
Fantastic image! -S
So many elements coming together for the perfect combination here
I, personally think there is little in this universe that is not “extraordinary.” Including what may be just outside our front door. It’s more about “how” you see things than what is there. Two people will pass by the same subject, one will not even notice, another will create an “extraordinary” image. Look at VanGogh, Cezanne, Vermeer, Weston, Porter, and others, wonderful images of so called “ordinary” people and/or things.
Magnifique !
Beautiful photography
Raul Viorel Bondrila
X-T1…Latest model? JAJAJAJA. Recycling old articles…I suppose
Great tips! -S
I have to say there are some points in this article that I disagree with. ‘The UK has other national parks that offer more satisfying subject matter’ – Not more satisfying at all, simply different and I think it’s wrong to describe Dartmoor as being a lesser location in this way. ‘What I needed was a new project with a subject very close to home which had been neglected by photographers for far too long.’ – It’s certainly not an area neglected by photographers at all, there are many, very good photographers who use it regularly and use it well. ‘It’s a myth amongst local photographers that Dartmoor is difficult to photograph. But isn’t every subject difficult to photograph if you don’t understand it.’ – No, you can understand something very well but still not be able to portray it in the way that you want to for a time. Writer’s block for example isn’t due to a writer not understanding their subject matter, it’s a stumbling block on how to proceed.
I received an email saying my image was featured in the winter wonderland gallery but I don’t see my image in the issue.
Apparently there is a supplement to the magazine but this is the page the supplement link came to.
Any help as to how to obtain a copy of the supplement and where a Kristen Westlake image is appreciated.
I am usually quite tech savvy so I don’t know what I’m doing wrong.
Thanks!
Hi Kristen
Fill in the form below and click submit. You will receive an email with download instructions.
Hello LPM team,
Thanks for the reply, but the only “form below” I can see is the Newsletter subscription form at the very bottom of the page – and I have already completed that and submitted it today.
There is no other “form below” on the web page. Thanks, Clifford.
Below the picture you can find the editor’s remarks. Below that there is a form titled ‘Free Download’. In there you can add your name, country and email address and click SUBMIT. If you cannot see any of this, then you have a serious problem. Are you using any kind of ad blocking in your system?
Hi Team,
Thanks for such a prompt reply to my second email.
Yes you’re right – I have ad-blocker on my internet pages.
Have removed it – and hey presto! All ok now. Clifford.
Adblockers are not as wonderful as they sound. Most of the time you have no idea what you are missing out. Just a thought.
Yes, please email me the download link for Winter Wonderland Gallery 2017,
I assume this is the “add your details in the form below” space – I can see no other link!
Clifford Wilton
Hi Clifford
Add your details in the form below, click submit and you will receive an email with the download instructions.
Maybe it is me, but I cannot spot a form to fill in on this page as stated in the text above?
Tested on Mac OS Sierra with both Chrome and Safari.
Could someone help me out, please?
Thanks in advance
i fell 400 ft off a waterfall for a photo i never got …. it changed my life
Great to see what Fuji has been doing with digital photography. Would love to have this as another tool in the bag!
Love this site and the magazine, fuji was the make of my first digital camera
Love this camera!
Another piece about monochrome which is nice to see. It’s often the case when interest wanes in a particular area that promoters look for a change to reignite enthusiasm.
It’s happened before in relation to the use of colour in social photography. After the many years when there was only monochrome the introduction of reliable colour printing gave a commercial boost to the market. Twenty five years on with the market stabilised a change was required and people who had only known colour were introduced to ‘Silvertones’, Black and white by another name.
Black and white never went away it was only resting. Monochromatic images are often the most successful even in colour.
Before colour was available flowers were still a favourite subject. With relatively slow materials flowers did not move much allowing a leisurely approach.
Not being able to show any colour viewpoint, lighting and creative camera work was necessary. When using a chromatic film, colour filters could be used to control tonal values. Digital conversion from colour can now be controlled in a similar way in monochrome pallets.
There are excellent examples in the work of Robert Mapplethorpe.
I really hope I’m the winner ????
Keep going with your good job of promoting the love for photography.
What dpi do you want for these images?
Between 150 and 300.
How many images can I submit to winter landscapes? If more than one, do I have to fill out the form for each image?
Thanks much,
Tom Kostes
You can upload up to 4 pictures. You need to fill in a form for each picture.
I have registered a free account and logged in but still cannot see how to submit a picture for the Entry call for winter landscapes. .
Hi Mike
If you are logged in, then you will see a submission form right on this page. If you can’t see the form, then you are not logged in.
Hi becca, thanks for that, I have now managed to see the form and I am trying to submit a picture but all I keep getting is a little red x underneath the field where you load or drag the picture to.
The red x means that you can deleted the uploaded picture if you think that you have uploaded the wrong one.
Many thanks Mr. Vasileiou for a very insightful article. I’ve been looking at many different Manfrotto tripod heads and couldn’t find many around this price that seemed like they would be straight forward to get them level. This seems to do the job!
do they have to be landscapes or can there also be some close-ups?
Hi becca
Close-ups are fine as long as they follow the theme.
Hi, great photo , can you tell me what equipment you used and your camera settings. Also how do you get to the base of the hill before you start climbing . Thanks
Just got your email, is there still time to submit a photo?
regards
Alberto
The deadline is 15 December 2016.
It’s all good advice and it’s all true. As a well retired professional from a different era it appears that little has changed. Similar advice was around before the 1960s.
Even then many part time photographers dreamed of becoming professional, only a few were prepared to do the necessary work.
Now taking photographs and distributing them is easier than ever which makes more people think how nice it would be to swan around the world with a camera. Dream on just as they did then..
Sadly for many photography is now so easy it has little value especially monetarily. There was always a problem among practitioner about how much a photograph was worth. As the article suggests pretty pictures are legion and being able to create a silk purse from a sows ear may be worth paying for. Transforming a dull subject into art is a skill that takes time to learn, and teaching how can be more lucrative than trying to do it. I know as I have done both.
Take care with education especially self education as this can take longer and lead you up many blind alleys. A more formal course based on proven principles can save much time and help you decide where to go next. It is not always the case that one who is considered a ‘good’ photographer will be the best instructor as teaching is a skill in itself.
Hi, I just read your article. There are a lot of beautiful places in my country! Another highly recommended place in our Patagonia Argentina is the city of Puerto Madryn, from which start different tours to admire the great diversity of marine wildlife that lives there.
Disappointing to read of the limitations you found. Perhaps the lens you tested is yet another example of Sigma QC issues.
wow thats really awesome lens, will try definately …thanks for the article
What’s the point of reviewing this app, when it’s only available for apple addicts. What about other people who do not necessarily support apple?
We do not review an app based on the platform it is released on, apple or android. We review the app. It could have been the other way round.
When does it close?
Mid October
I see, that’s to bad. I have heard very mixing thoughts about how the Nisi polarizer performs. But I do like the functionality of the polarizer with the filter holder.
Thanks for the info and a good review!
Is it possible to use other Polarizer filter instead of the Nisi one? Could you for example use a circular Marumi Polarizer instead in the same slot?
Not really. The NiSi polariser has been designed to fit the NiSi filter holder.
Good review!
I bought one today that’s mainly for landscape and portrait in secondary.
Can’t wait to try it on my D750 ☺️
How do you submit images?
Hi Lauri
You need to fill in the form above. If you can’t see the form, then you need to login – or create a free account if you do not already have one.
I have been using the NiSi range for about 12 months and found them to be excellent (and very easy to clean). I originally tried using my Lee holder but found the NiSi 100x150mm filters would quickly slide out, being much heavier than the resin filters. Could not tighten the Lee holder sufficiently to hold the NiSi filters.
Not convinced with the NiSi circular polarizer however that ships with the foundation kit. Prefer my Lee CP, which means I’m forced to use my Lee holder and therefore Lee grads any time I want to use a polarizer.
I paid for this ebook but could not download it. ???
Hi Catherine
Please use the contact form in order to get assistance.
Thanks Allan for a wonderful article. Photographic projects have been on my mind for a long time, but I have never gotten around to actually focusi in one specific project . I’m an outdoor person that loves nature, and my vision is formulating around such a project. Your article has given me direction and the desire to get off my duff and just do it.
Thanks again,
Gary
Marc you are an inspiration to all us amateur photographers with your vision and imagination. Please keep going and thank you for letting us into a small part of your world.
Thanks Guy, as usual you create a very well written article.
So sorry for your loss Dimitri.
I have always been interested in the natural world, from parks in Kenya, to birding, to working and volunteering for the RSPB, Wildlife Trusts and our National Parks for well over 45 years now.
Landscape photography for me is part of my overall love for nature, whether it’s just a sliver of light skimming over the meadows of the Dales catching the call of the Curlew and the flash of Oystercatcher; or the breath of silver light linking Hebridean Islands.
I’m not an artist, I love recording what I see,
To quote The Bard;
Love is not love
Which alters when it alteration finds,
Or bends with the remover to remove.
O no! it is an ever-fixed mark
That looks on tempests and is never shaken;
I love the silence and the noise of a landscape, trying to capture the essence of the wind in movement of grasses, trees, waves.
I am a traveller, a nomad, I am part of the landscape and it is part of me and sometimes I press the shutter.
take care
Dorcas
Nice essay. Being hungry is also very important. It gives you the necessary motivation to overcome obstacles and competition. In my situation it was the main factor. If I had not been hungry, meaning I had no other choice but make it work, I would not have been successful.
Alain Briot
Thanks very much Alain! Your books have provided inspiration and knowledge and I can’t help but agree on the importance of “being hungry”!
Best regards,
Dan Holmes
Thank you for this. When it comes to art, I think that it needs to stand on its own two feet. I don’t see the inherent demand for it to serve anything beyond itself. Having said that, I am a person with fundamental values that transcend my art. And for me, they are clearly more important than my art. My goal in life is to embody kindness and compassion. I seek to have everything that I am and everything that I do to flow out of that. Thus, I personally seek to use my art in the service of kindness and compassion. For example, a few years ago, I had a friend (although not a close friend) who was dying of cancer. I asked for his permission to every day send him a photograph that I hoped would bring beauty and joy, and hopefully, some dimension of healing to his life. I learned from his closest friend that doing this accomplished just what I hoped that it would. Does art have the prerogative of demanding this kind of behavior. My answer would be, No. But does who I am when I am the best of who I am demand it, Absolutely.
Fantastic article! Thank you very much for this!
Our pleasure.
I have subscribed to Landscape Photography first with your premium membership in later years with other plans since I have all past years.
It is very short sighted on your part that the this exposure guide is only available free to new gold subscribers. What about your loyal subscriber base?
Hello Joseph
We always take care of our loyal members and this eBook is available to all of them. The eBook can be downloaded only from your profile page, please check there.
Jennifer is not only a great photographer but also a fantastic teacher. I enjoyed and appreciated her workshop on night shooting in the Death Valley immensely.
Great interview. Jennifer captures the light and composition we all seem to miss. If you get a chance to hear her speak at Canon Learning or Explorer of Light its magical!
Jenny is such a fantastically gifted photographer. Its great to read her insights.
I truly admire your gift, and even more I admire your efforts to profect and enjoy your craft! Miss you lady, please let your father now I said hello…..
It is always interesting to hear photographers talk about their passion and process.
Excellent article, I’m a big fan of Jennifer and her photography style! Night Sky is a great book, i keep it around and refer to it often. I hope to cross paths with Jennifer again one of these days!
Excellent interview with a wonderful and exceptionally generous artist.
I remember meeting her once. A very interesting, intelligent and beautiful lady. Buy her book. It’s full of great night shooting ideas!!!
I have been practicing every week when I get time from work. So far I have made a couple thousand images, and I am not happy with very many of them. But I love the process, the calm and creative place that I go to. I have improved, and will continue to. I look forward to more learning from Kathleen, and am saving up for my next Lensbaby!
Good for you, Sandy, shoot and shoot and shoot! 🙂
Thank you, Tiffany! 🙂
Beautiful images and very useful information. Thanks for sharing.
Thanks!
I wish I had a lensbaby. I love your photos!
Thanks, Nedra!
I’m taking ownership of the nuances 10 stop filter today and looking forward to putting it through it’s paces shall we say. Having had recent issues with other brands, I’m looking forward to getting back on track with photographing what I love best 🙂
I will win!
Thank you so much for posting this. I honestly thought my session from today was completely gone!! So relieved when I saw the photos!!
Pro filters for great images.
I cannot submit, I wrote exactly my username, but it didn’t work
You must be doing something wrong, Tomas, try one more time.
A great collection of landscapes!
I scanned the text but didn’t see where you told about the sensor. It’s a crop APS-C, I assume?
Yes, the XXD series always has been APS-C.
This lens is fantastic, giving the versatility of close ups while capturing the wide angle views at the same time, what more could a photographer ask for
would log to try this lens, have a number of sigma lenses and have never been disappointed !!
Yes PLEASE..!!1 that will do nicely 🙂
I so need this lens. It would really make a difference to me – especially as I’ve, honestly, never won anything in my life and I’m 63.
Easily entered. Cannot see how so many people are confused. Fill in name, email address, country and flickr address and click enter. Surely everyone in this day and age have at least one out of flickr, Facebook, 500px, own website etc?
This lens would fill out my missing focal range perfectly! Been wanting to use an ART lens for a while now!!
Alastair
http://Www.instagram.com/alidixoninstagram
I would be really happy to add this magnificient lens to my collection.As a newbie in photography,it’s always a challenge to get a good lens 🙂
Thanks for the opputunity to win such a valuable piece of glass. I would certainly use it.
That would be nice to have. Fingers crossed.
I do crash investigation photography and do not have a web site so how do i go about entering this competition?
Sorry Simon, rules are rules.
If I get lucky, that would be a one great lens for landscapes and night sky! F2!!!
I will admit that I was wrong happily but what I did say in my reply that I knew wouldn’t be published is that you basically have to be a pro to enter or have to have a website which I have neither so it is a selective give away.
The reason we did not publish your other comment is because you were being sarcastic.
To answer this question, photographers of all levels can participate, all you need to do is to prove that you are a photographer. Even the absolute beginners these days have a Facebook page where they share their pictures with their friends and family.
Would make a fantastic addition to my glass.
would love to win this lens, would be great at night time photography..
Fingers crossed dream lens!
I imagine Dave Sellwood’s comment is based on the fact that you have to have your own website, or be a subscriber, to enter. Most of us amateurs don’t have our own websites.
Don’t you even have a free social media page? How do you share your pictures?
Would be nice!!!!
Great prize, thanks for the opportunity
This is another winner from Sigma Art lens range, absolutely beautiful lens !
I would love to add this to my camera bag!
I’m in!
YES PLEASE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I’d love this for my landscapes! I’m in 2.
Martin
http://www.everythingd7000.co.uk
I would love to use this on my Scottish landscapes
I think you just fill in the form and link to your page as stated, simple.
They then pick a random winner.
Exactly, Steve Crown.
Would be nice to have!
Amazing Lens!
I WANT it!
INformation is vague. What does one have to do to enter the competition. I received notification of the comp direct from Sigma UK but it is very unclear what one is supposed to do to be in with a chance.
All we ask of you is displayed on the submission form. We do not ask for anything more specific than that.
One must complete and submit the submission form. One hopes this has helped one.
Hi Folks,
On the Sigma giveaway is the submission topical or is it open. I cannot find anything specific on the website.
Thank You
Frank Cortese
Sorry Frank, I don’t see what you mean, topical, please explain.
All I can find is you have to subscribe to a magazine to get the free entry so not actually a free entry , If I am wrong I apologise but if I am right this is not a give away
Hi Dave Sellwood
You are wrong, and apology accepted.
I need to ask you though, what made you think that you have to subscribe to the magazine?
Thank you for this chance. Great giveaway and opportunity to increase quality of my photography.
Where abouts is the form? Can’t seem to find it
Click the ‘Submission Form’ tab.
Ooh some nice prizes there. I’m off to Iceland at the end of the month a win will come in very useful ????
Oh my god this is rad. I would love to be the lucky winner:-)
How will i know that im in? Everytime i submit it, it’ll direct me to an error message.. this would be a great opprtunity for me as an aspiring photographer.
You are either doing something wrong with the form or your internet connection gives you problems. A successful submission will take you to this page… https://landscapephotographymagazine.com/free-giveaway-confirmation
Submitted succesfully thank you so much for this great opportunity.. all the best cheers ????
What a great giveaway! Hope to be the lucky one who wins this huge gift!!
Thank you for the opportunity to expand my passion for photography! This package would definitely go to good use on the off chance that I win! Also, thank you for providing a wonderful outlet for photographers and viewers alike to enjoy the beauty that nature blesses us with!
Thank you for the competition entry chance.
You are welcome
I do not have a website or social media page. Does this mean I can’t enter?
Are you a photographer? We want to avoid people entering with the only purpose of winning and selling the products. We want the products to go into photographer’s hands.
Yes I am a photographer. Please make it possible for me to enter your competition!
Do you have any kind of website or any other means to prove you are a photographer?
What is the end date?
Entry will be available till 14 February 2016.
Hey, any chance on letting me know which backpack it is that the Cotton Carrier StrapShot is attached to in the picture above?
Thanks!
We don’t know, Blanka.
Looks like an F-Stop bag, can’t tell which one though.
Nice shot! Is it taken focusing at the hyperfocal distance?
Hi Alexander,
No it is not using the hyperfocal distance technique, which I rarely bother with on wide angle subjects unless the nearest element is really close to the lens.
Instead I use the much quicker method of focussing just beyond the nearest element and then checking whether my guesswork is correct by using the DOF preview to check, and then adjusting if necessary. This works better for me, particularly if the light conditions are changing fast and there are only a few seconds to get the shot.
Awsome look!
Dimitri,
Welcome to the Dolomites. I have run workshops here since 2010 3-5 times a year and only met another group once! These amazing locations deserve more coverage.
Best regards,
Hans
Hi Hans
Indeed, Dolomites are simply breathtaking. I hope to meet you there at some point in the future.
Dimitri
I agree about there being no shortcuts to good photography. My dad was a master photographer and he was one of the best in his field. He loved retouching negatives by hand and he printed his own color photos. He died doing what he loved. He was only 77. He knew that one day photographers would be less relavent and for saw many of the things we now take for granted.
Does the rule of thirds still apply to square landscape images?
We would say so. Although the rule of thirds is not really a rule but more like a guidance.
Is this compatible with Canon models?
Yes, it is.
http://www.sigmaphoto.com/20mm-f1-4-dg-hsm-a
Don’t overthink this issue. Art is art, and the medium is simply the means to convey it. One doesn’t become an “artist” when they pick up a camel-hair brush, they become a painter. Let’s let people choose the tools and techniques that work best for them as they express their ideas and visions.
I believe that “seeing” is an art and that capturing what you see is craft.
Being both a pro photographer and painter I never wrestled with whether or not photography can be art. It can be but a point that is missing in this essay is intent.
Some photographs can transcend being simply documentary, but more often than not it is the original concept, statement or intent by the artist, that defines the image as “Art” (with a capital A) or not.
Both disciplines have artificial barriers and strata built in. I had an illustrator friend describe me in a phone conversation “just a photographer.” Then again this same artist would be considered only as an “illustrator” by the established Art community.
All this has become more apparent to me as I transition from the commercial world to fine art.
I have to agree with you. As a trained, but not very good, artist, I had a built in bias that photography was not, nor could it ever be, art. Things change. Now, I am a believer because I have seen photographs that can definitely be classified as art; even taken a few myself. In art, there are no rules. Guidelines and suggestions for a particular movement, maybe. I joined a local photography club and found that it was being run by a bunch of retired pros. They were the ones who conducted the critique portion of the meetings and wouldn’t you know it, they were hide bound with photographic rules. They knew their craft forwards and backwards. They were always spouting off about saturation, contrast, cropping, blur, and the almighty rule of thirds, but gave short shrift to all creative work. Oddly enough, they were the first ones to emphasize the fact that photography was art. In art, rules are meant to be broken. If artists had to follow these photographers rules, we would be stuck in a time warp. We would all still be doing cave paintings.
An artist is an artist. Photography is merely the medium by which they create.
Ansel Adams ! Is this the most over rated name in photography? With the most adavanced digital cameras , softwares , Computers and printing technology available today , are modern day photographers still can’t reach what Ansel Adams have done 50 years ago ? Are those the best landscape photographs ever made??? Just curious ! Correct me if I am wrong !
Great piece of a lens for sure! I opted to buy the Canon 24mm TS-E f3.5L MK2, it’s a bit wider and cost just a fraction of the price 🙂
“……I was very pleased with the crisp, clean results.” For $8000 the results had BETTER be crisp and clean :):). I agree with you on the preset aperture ring. I have a Pentax shift lens that also has a preset ring and it’s quite handy. Most of the more modern t/s lenses don’t have this useful device.
BAB
I like this site;
Thank you, Kathleen.
Tank you for book
So true! Keep the joy!
Great review. And gives me food for thought – do I want to spend out loadsamoney on one of these lenses.
would it fit any of the filter systems for 14-24mm f 2.8 nikkor wide angle lens?
I doubt it, unless they bring out one especially for that holder.
I’d really like to have this lens for my landscape photography.
I’ve read in some reviews, that once you get past f/4 with it, the pictures begin to degrade?
I’d like to know if @f/4, will you be able to get things, both in the foreground [fences/grass etc] and background [farmhouses/lakes in focus in the same shot??
Thanks for the review !
What you are talking about is depth of field, which can be achieved with the lens stopped further than f/8.
Been using it for about 4 or 5 months, and always delighted with the shots I get with it. Nice article Mike.
I have been asked by man to help him market his naive rawings and his poetry. He is not computer savy and lives in South Africa.
I have made several Artisan State photobooks for my grand son and thought it wauld be good to do somthing similar but in a glossy magizine format to send him so that he has somthing to take around to art outlets and show off his wares.
Would your format suit what I have in mind.
Thank you
Dr Jill Parris
Hi Jill
Our magazine is digital only.
One of the most beautiful photographs I have come across as a retired professional medical photographer. I loved the comment re: digital photographers! I am a traditionalist and ache for the sark room and the smell of acetic acid!!
Anyway, well done, a lovely shot,
Sincerely, Ron Irvine, RBP,ARPS,FBPA, Hon FIMI.
Boulders in surf
While this article is nice, it is only the tip of the iceeberg and what is really important, and it concrns me just like it concers the author when people does landscape shots at f/22 (which is not a problem when your min f is 45 btw) is that the article is lacking of any example image of the effects of diffraction.
How can someone who didn’t knew anything about diffractionn properly identify it’s issues without any kind of visual reference?
I remember when i was studying optics and how difficult was to transport the abstract theory to the practical application, same goes here, those who first meet diffraction through this article have no visual references to identify it, not even an accurate description of what to look for.
Here is a quick answer. If your lens allows you to use aperture f/45 (I assume you are talking about full frame and not large format), then take a picture at f/5.6 and the same picture at f/45. Now zoom in 100% at the point where you have focused and you will see exactly what diffraction does, the f/45 picture will be a lot less sharp than the f/5.6 one.
Super article Lizzie, really enjoyed it. love that bay too even though it is a honeypot!!
I love your rock pictures – seen some others too and they’re always fab. I haven’t got the knack yet – must go practice more!! 🙂
Great article Deborah – you totally nail all the difficulties of SMM. The thing that really resonates with me though is the need to really try and engage with your audience – to have a ‘real’ relationship with them. Because of this I try to always reply to any comments left on my pages with a bit more than just a thank you, and to leave comments on others pages as often as I can, rather than simply liking. It’s hard of course, time is always against us – but I do think it’s better for all of us!!!!
Nice one with an interesting technique
Ian! Wauw you have my dream job! Can you help me do the things you do to become a nature photographer?
After reading that Peter Lik was paid $6.8 million for a photograph even though he is top dog I dont think I will ever feel guilty about the price of a photograph especially when you think of what you had to go through to get the shot. Bookings, flights, airport taxes, long hikes, bugs, mud, freezing cold, scorching heat, etc, etc. Most of the shots are worth the money but the general public dont see this side of photography, photography to them is a day out somewhere nice where they can take a few snaps of the family.
Really interesting interview… Quite informative.
Hi
I tried but I have problems with the zip program you sent me .
🙁
Hi Ari
Who sent you what zip program? Can you please explain what you mean?
I use the OM-D E-M5 more than a year.
This is an excellent camera !!!
Recent, photo I took with this camera won first prize in a prestigious nature photography contest.
The photo was enlarged to 90/140 c”m and exhibited at the Eretz Israel Museum in Tel Aviv.
(How can I send you a copy of the file that won?)
Hi Ari
You can send it to us via our submissions page.
Thanks to reader Howard who spotted a proof-reading error in my article. I gave two slightly different values for the standard figure used for circle of confusion – both should have read 0.033mm. Apologies for any confusion (circular or otherwise!).
You are so right. I couldn’t say it better. To see over-saturated photographs doesn’t enjoy me any more. For years I was using the Velvia 50 film and liked very much its rendition. But now I just cannot look at the heavily processed images. Visiting different communities galleries I just skip them. I’m getting over-saturated too. Thanks for this article.
Most interesting.
It would nice nice to know what the “Small Monthly Fee is. Why is it hidden until you begin to sign up? Are you ashamed of the price?
I have decide to never follow up on offers when the price is obscured.
Hello Mr Palmer
We have never hidden our membership prices, all packages are clearly stated on our subscriptions page… http://landscapephotographymagazine.com/subscriptions/
SOME landscape photographers do not use long lenses. Ansel Adams did; Galen Rowell did. Why can’t I?
Hi Glenn
No one in the article said that you cannot use long lenses, this is entirely your choice.
This is interesting and factual because photos do need a certain amount of light and darkness to create stories. No matter what the weather conditions are, it is important for professional and amateur photographers to know how much or how less light needs to be adjusted in landsc