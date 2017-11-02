Shopping Basket

Hello visitor, please login

Landscape Photography Magazine
Subscribe to LPM Today!
Cover
You are at:»»Upgrade To Platinum

Upgrade To Platinum
Views: 74

Registered Members
If you have a membership with us already, even a Free membership, you must login to access the content on this page. Not a member yet? Click here to register for free. Then, come back to this page and refresh it to access its content.

Are you having login problems?

Cookies

This website uses cookies. Make sure cookies are enabled in your browser.

Contact Support

If you cannot remember your username or password and you have login problems, please contact our support team from the navigation bar, Account > Contact.
Please login
Please allow time for the page to refresh upon clicking Log Me In.
New Members

Thank you for choosing the Platinum Membership option.

A Platinum member's benefits are:
• Download all issues, including ALL back issues, for as long as your membership is active.
• Download our Guide To Tilt And Shift Lenses eBook for free. Standard eBook price £4.50.
• Download our Beginner's Guide eBook for free. Standard eBook price £14.95.
• Priority on picture submission
• Priority support

Please note that this is a recurring membership for ongoing access. Your card will be charged £45 or €52 or $59 for the first 2 years and £18 or €21 or $23 every year thereafter (depending on the currency you choose).

Instructions
Here is the simple procedure to follow:
1) Choose the currency you wish to pay with and wait for the page to refresh.
2) Make sure your details in the form are correct. Fill in any empty boxes.
3) Click [+] Add Billing Method.
4) Wait a couple of seconds until the popup window appears.
5) Add your debit/credit card details and click 'Add'.
6) Click 'Submit Form' and wait for a few seconds until payment is processed and approved.
7) All done, welcome aboard. You can now login and download the magazine.
8) Upon successful payment you will receive an email which will contain your receipt.
ADBLOCKING SOFTWARE

Payment Problem?

If you are using advert blocking software, you might not be able to see the [+] Add Billing Method popup, which allows for premium membership payments. Please disable your adblocking software or add this website to its whitelist.

Checkout Options
LPM Platinum Membership £45 GBP • Access all issues
Create Profile
password strength indicator
Additional Info



Billing Method
Tax Location
Checkout Now

2 Comments

Leave A Reply

Lee Filters
Really Right Stuff
Fujifilm
Contact us
Vanguard
s2Member®