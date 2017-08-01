Platinum Membership Cost: £45 for the first 2 years, £18 every year thereafter.
You can upgrade your current membership to Platinum from within your profile page.
A Platinum member's benefits are:
• Download all issues, including ALL back issues, for as long as your membership is active
• Download our 'Guide To Tilt And Shift' and 'Beginner's Guide' eBooks worth £19.45
• Priority on picture submission
• Priority support
This membership option will allow you to download all back issues (over 78) for 30 days.
• The cost of this option is £29 or €34 or $39.
• Your membership will be active for 30 days only.
• Please ensure you have downloaded all issues paid for while your membership is active. You will be unable to retrieve any of the issues once your membership has expired.
Please note: this membership is not advisable for people who already have a premium membership with us.
Please note that LPM is a digital magazine in pdf format and downloaded exclusively from our website. Also note that you need the latest version of Adobe Reader to properly view the pdf file.
Our products are digital and can be downloaded immediately after purchasing a subscription. We therefore have a strict no refund policy for all membership levels.
Please ensure you have downloaded all issues paid for while your membership is active. Once your membership expires you will be unable to download any further issues.
Full details on how to access and download the magazine can be found in our 'Contact/Support' page. For any other enquiries please use our 'Contact' page. We aim to reply within 24 hours.