Featuring Moab, Utah residents Tom Till and Dan Norris, with more than 70 years of combined experience exploring and photographing Canyon Country landscapes. Sunrise or sunset (half day tours) or full day tours (sunrise and sunset) in the Moab area. Pick your dates. Year-round tours. We’ll take you to the best locations at the right times to capture all the beauty and grandeur our canyons, rivers, mesas, and mountains have to offer. We tailor your tour to any photographic interest, including night photography, iconic Moab scenes, and little-known photo wonders that we have discovered.