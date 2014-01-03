Photoevolution Photographic Workshops

Photoevolution is where love for art meets love for nature, where the amazing talents and teaching skills of the professional photographer Robert Marnika combine with the deep knowledge that our local tour guides have about the unspoiled places of the volcanic island of El Hierro.

The workshops are open to everyone passionate about photography regardless the skill levels and only small groups are accepted to devote one-on-one attention to each and every participant. Working in group also promotes great social interaction and connection, with shared ideas, images and learning.

El Hierro Volcanic Experience

15 - 23 July 2017 & 25 July - 02 August 2017

A unique experience to enjoy the volcanic island of El Hierro, a miniature continent that offers an amazing diversity of landscapes far away from conventional tourist areas.

In such a magnificent place, Robert Marnika will be your photography guide and mentor, with his 25 years experience and passion in this field, and he will bring you to explore and amplify your potentials so that you will be able to fully express your creativity while learning at your own pace.

  1. Ciao Robert sono Francesca tua allieva a un corso breve e amica di Simonetta. Come state? Seguo le tue attività su fb e ho intercettato la proposta dell’isla de hierro. Mi dai qualche info (costi, soprattutto)?
    Un abbraccio
    Francesca

    Hello Robert
    Francesca, your student in a short course and friend of Simon. How are you? I follow your activities on fb and I intercepted the Isla de Hierro proposal. Give me some info (cost, especially)?
    A hug
    Francesca

    Reply

