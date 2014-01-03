Photoevolution is where love for art meets love for nature, where the amazing talents and teaching skills of the professional photographer Robert Marnika combine with the deep knowledge that our local tour guides have about the unspoiled places of the volcanic island of El Hierro.

The workshops are open to everyone passionate about photography regardless the skill levels and only small groups are accepted to devote one-on-one attention to each and every participant. Working in group also promotes great social interaction and connection, with shared ideas, images and learning.

Photoevolution Photographic Workshops



VISIT WEBSITE