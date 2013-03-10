Johan Jooste Photography Tours
My company has two options at the moment for photographers. You can hire a 4x4 vehicle and tour through the Namib desert with us and see unique places that very few people have been to. You can also do a round trip through Namibia to see and photograph the main attractions such like Sossusvlei and the north-west of the country.
Namibia is a land of contrasts and that reflects in our diverse landscapes. The main attractions are: Fish River Canyon, Namibian coastline, Sossusvlei, Damaraland and Kaokoland.
One comment on “Johan Jooste Photography Tours”
Johan, friend of Al Brack – arriving in Windhoek on the 12th for a safari.