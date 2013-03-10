Johan Jooste Photography Tours

Johan Jooste Photography Tours
Views: 12

Johan Jooste Photography Tours

My company has two options at the moment for photographers. You can hire a 4x4 vehicle and tour through the Namib desert with us and see unique places that very few people have been to. You can also do a round trip through Namibia to see and photograph the main attractions such like Sossusvlei and the north-west of the country.

Namibia is a land of contrasts and that reflects in our diverse landscapes. The main attractions are: Fish River Canyon, Namibian coastline, Sossusvlei, Damaraland and Kaokoland.

Johan Jooste Photography Tours

Please add your comment below. You don't need to create an account, you can use your social media account if you wish.