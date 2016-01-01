Sossusvlei Dunes, Namibia

Nikon D4S, 200-500mm f/5.6, f/11, 1/400sec, ISO 400

I was recently in the Namib Desert photographing the sand dunes of Sossusvlei, where Deadvlei and Dune 45 were high on the 'must see' list.

I spent a fair amount of time walking up and down the road’s shoulder, capturing Dune 45 from different angles and using different focal lengths.

As I was thinking that I had finished for the morning, I turned around to head back to the vehicle and saw this image. Repeating 'pyramids' and complementary colors of blue and orange made this picture more attractive than the previous ones.

It was a great example of what I have often heard from my favorite workshop leader, “Don’t Forget to Look Behind You.” There is nothing wrong with being focused on the scene unfolding in front of you, but don’t forget to turn around and check out the 'rear view.' You may be pleasantly surprised!