Cover
Wall of Fame • Win a Gold Membership
The Story
Sossusvlei Dunes, Namibia
Nikon D4S, 200-500mm f/5.6, f/11, 1/400sec, ISO 400

I was recently in the Namib Desert photographing the sand dunes of Sossusvlei, where Deadvlei and Dune 45 were high on the 'must see' list.

I spent a fair amount of time walking up and down the road’s shoulder, capturing Dune 45 from different angles and using different focal lengths.

As I was thinking that I had finished for the morning, I turned around to head back to the vehicle and saw this image. Repeating 'pyramids' and complementary colors of blue and orange made this picture more attractive than the previous ones.

It was a great example of what I have often heard from my favorite workshop leader, “Don’t Forget to Look Behind You.” There is nothing wrong with being focused on the scene unfolding in front of you, but don’t forget to turn around and check out the 'rear view.' You may be pleasantly surprised!

The Artist
Sue Wolfe from USA

A traveler and a photographer, I have been fortunate enough to travel to 55 countries. Exploring new cultures is what drives my 'wanderings' and my photography is how I share those experiences with others. My passion is visually documenting each country’s people, architecture and landscape.

We wish to congratulate this month’s 'Wall of Fame' winner with this superb picture. This feature can be viewed in High Definition in the latest issue of the magazine
DIMITRI VASILEIOU, EDITOR

