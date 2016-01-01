Shopping Cart

Hello visitor, please login

Landscape Photography Magazine
Subscribe to LPM Today!
Cover
You are at:»»Portfolio • Win a Silver Membership

Portfolio • Win a Silver Membership
Views: 6,928

Well Done
Eiffel Tower, Paris, France
Nikon D7100, Sigma 10-20mm f/3.5, f/22, 6sec, ISO 250
Congratulations to this month's photographer and their exquisite portfolio of images. The entire portfolio can be viewed in High Definition inside the latest issue of the magazine
DIMITRI VASILEIOU, EDITOR

The Artist
Roman Inostrantsev from UK

I am an amateur self-taught photographer from Estonia. I bought my first camera 8 years ago but didn't use it fully until I moved to London. This city motivates me to take my camera anywhere I go. I prefer cityscapes and landscapes as a form for realization of my inner me.

Website
Take Part

WIN A SILVER MEMBERSHIP

Your chance to win a Silver membership. Your feature will be published inside Landscape Photography Magazine and will also be promoted via the website and our social media platforms.

Download Form

To send us your images for the Portfolio section of the magazine, download the submission form below. You will find all details inside the form.

The Gear

Nikon D7100
Sigma 10-20mm f/3.5
Nikon 70-300mm f/4.5
Manfrotto tripod

Send us your Portfolio

Your feature will be published in Landscape Photography Magazine and will be promoted via our website and our social media platforms.

What are you waiting for? Click the button below to download the submission form.

Registered Members

If you have a membership with us already, even a Free membership, you must login to access the content on this page. Not a member yet? Click here to register for free. Then, come back to this page and refresh it to access its content.

Are you having login problems?

Cookies

This website uses cookies. Make sure cookies are enabled in your browser.

Contact Support

If you cannot remember your username or password and you have login problems, please contact our support team from the navigation bar, Account > Contact.

Please login

Please allow time for the page to refresh upon clicking Log Me In.

Special Offer

SAVE ON OUR GOLD MEMBERSHIP

GET 30% OFF

Usual price: £29 or €34 or $38 • Special offer price: £20 or €24 or $27

Click here to take advantage of our offer

Fujifilm
Lee Filters
Contact us
s2Member®
SPECIAL OFFER 30% OFF

Subscribe Now!