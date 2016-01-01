This image contains so many great memories. A longtime friend and colleague – who always wanted to go on a photo hunting trip – and myself had just arrived at Toroweap for the first time ever. We were so excited to see the famous cliffs and views that we started hiking immediately. By the time we had almost seen the first canyon edge, ambient storm clouds started to shed rain. If you look closely, you can see the first drops of rain on the foreground rocks.
Afraid of equipment damage, I advised that we should start heading back towards the camp, before nature taught us a lesson. Not even ten steps into our retreat, my safari companion yelled out, "Look, a double rainbow!" I scrambled to get my camera together. I climbed up a rock and started shooting as many exposures as possible before the elusive event faded.
That was the brightest rainbow I have ever seen and, to see it arching over Toroweap in Grand Canyon, is one of the luckiest and most exciting experiences I have ever had with photography!
