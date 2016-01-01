Shopping Cart

Hello visitor, please login

Landscape Photography Magazine
Subscribe to LPM Today!
Cover
You are at:»»Phoneography • Win a Bronze Membership

Phoneography • Win a Bronze Membership
Views: 13,918

Well Done
Duesseldorf, Germany • iPhone 6S
With today’s rush in technology, in-phone cameras produce better images than the first digital compacts. Every month we showcase the creativity of our readers by displaying their images captured on mobile devices
DIMITRI VASILEIOU, EDITOR

The Snapper

Wolfgang Guerth from Germany

Website
Be A Winner

WIN A BRONZE MEMBERSHIP

Your chance to win a Bronze membership. Your feature will be published inside Landscape Photography Magazine and will also be promoted via the website and our social media platforms.

Take Part

You can now upload your phone, tablet or any other mobile device shots to be published in Landscape Photography Magazine. The pictures can be straight out of the device or even manipulated in any kind of software or app. We want to experience your talent and artistic eye.

The only requirement is that the shots need to be 3000 pixels on the long side. Smaller pictures or pictures with watermarks on them will be discarded.

Are you our next 'Phoneography' winner?

Your feature will be published in Landscape Photography Magazine and will be promoted via our website and our social media platforms.

What are you waiting for? Fill in the form below to apply now and best of luck.

Registered Members

If you have a membership with us already, even a Free membership, you must login to access the content on this page. Not a member yet? Click here to register for free. Then, come back to this page and refresh it to access its content.

Are you having login problems?

Cookies

This website uses cookies. Make sure cookies are enabled in your browser.

Contact Support

If you cannot remember your username or password and you have login problems, please contact our support team from the navigation bar, Account > Contact.

Please login

Please allow time for the page to refresh upon clicking Log Me In.

Special Offer

SAVE ON OUR GOLD MEMBERSHIP

GET 30% OFF

Usual price: £29 or €34 or $38 • Special offer price: £20 or €24 or $27

Click here to take advantage of our offer

Fujifilm
Lee Filters
Contact us
s2Member®
SPECIAL OFFER 30% OFF

Subscribe Now!