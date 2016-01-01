You can now upload your phone, tablet or any other mobile device shots to be published in Landscape Photography Magazine. The pictures can be straight out of the device or even manipulated in any kind of software or app. We want to experience your talent and artistic eye.
The only requirement is that the shots need to be 3000 pixels on the long side. Smaller pictures or pictures with watermarks on them will be discarded.
Your feature will be published in Landscape Photography Magazine and will be promoted via our website and our social media platforms.
What are you waiting for? Fill in the form below to apply now and best of luck.
If you have a membership with us already, even a Free membership, you must login to access the content on this page. Not a member yet? Click here to register for free. Then, come back to this page and refresh it to access its content.
Are you having login problems?
Membership Login
Please allow time for the page to refresh upon clicking Log Me In.
SAVE ON OUR GOLD MEMBERSHIP
Usual price: £29 or €34 or $38 • Special offer price: £20 or €24 or $27