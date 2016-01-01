Otway Ranges National Park, Australia

Canon 7D, Sigma 17-50mm f/2.8 EX, f/7.1, 1/25sec, ISO 400

Hiking through the Great Otway Ranges National Park in Australia on a trail returning from the eerie Lake Elizabeth, I spotted this bright yellow rust red fern frond sitting atop some contrasting green dew covered plant. Obviously, I couldn't pass up the opportunity to take a picture.

If you ever have the opportunity to visit the coastal Otway Ranges forests, winter is the best season – mist shrouded ranges, dew dripping from the trees, thick lichen and mosses, fungi, birds and, of course, an excellent selection of waterfalls. Base yourself at Lorne and you have 10 waterfalls within 10 km.

The original image file is colour. However, it was begging for a black and white conversion.