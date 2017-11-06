Shopping Basket

Landscape Photography Magazine
Cover
Intimate Landscapes • Win $30 Cash
The Story
Death Valley, California, USA
Nikon D800, Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8, f/14, 1/13sec, ISO 200

The Death Valley National Park in California, USA is a unique photographic location. The scenery ranges from mountains to salt flats to sand dunes. This image was captured in the Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes at the west end of the park.

There are three things you will quickly learn when shooting in the dunes.
• Add at least 1/3 more time to get to your photo location. Walking in the sand can be exhausting.
• Choose a lens before you leave the car. If you need to change a lens and it gets windy the outcome could be really bad!
• Appreciate the need to compose the frame before you create foot prints that can't be erased!

The goal with this picture was to feature the geometric clay formation while giving the viewer a sense of place and scale. The clay geometric formations are remnants from an ancient lake.

The Artist
Steve Giardini from USA

Steve J Giardini finds comfort in wild places and gets great pleasure traveling the backcountry by foot, snowshoe, ski, kayak, and bicycle in search of stunning scenery to photograph. Based in Bend, Oregon Steve's backyard is mountain peaks, high desert terrain, and river valleys.

Website
Well Done
We wish to congratulate this month’s 'Intimate Landscape' winner. This gorgeous picture can be viewed in High Definition in the latest issue of the magazine
DIMITRI VASILEIOU, EDITOR

1 Comment

  1. Steve J Giardini on

    Landscape Photography Magazine,

    Thank you so much. I am flattered you choose one of my images for the Intimate Landscape feature in the November 2017 issue.

    Oh yea, and thank you for the $30 award received today!

    Cheers,

    Steve

    Steve J. Giardini
    Nature, Landscape & Lifestyle Photographer
    Bend, Oregon, USA

    “Capturing the outdoor world in natural light.”

