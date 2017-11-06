The Death Valley National Park in California, USA is a unique photographic location. The scenery ranges from mountains to salt flats to sand dunes. This image was captured in the Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes at the west end of the park.
There are three things you will quickly learn when shooting in the dunes.
• Add at least 1/3 more time to get to your photo location. Walking in the sand can be exhausting.
• Choose a lens before you leave the car. If you need to change a lens and it gets windy the outcome could be really bad!
• Appreciate the need to compose the frame before you create foot prints that can't be erased!
The goal with this picture was to feature the geometric clay formation while giving the viewer a sense of place and scale. The clay geometric formations are remnants from an ancient lake.
Your feature will be published in Landscape Photography Magazine and will be promoted via our website and our social media platforms.
What are you waiting for? Fill in the form below to apply now and best of luck.
If you have a membership with us already, even a Free membership, you must login to access the content on this page. Not a member yet? Click here to register for free. Then, come back to this page and refresh it to access its content.
Are you having login problems?
Membership Login
Please allow time for the page to refresh upon clicking Log Me In.
SAVE ON OUR GOLD MEMBERSHIP
Usual price: £29 or €34 or $38 • Special offer price: £20 or €24 or $27
Landscape Photography Magazine,
Thank you so much. I am flattered you choose one of my images for the Intimate Landscape feature in the November 2017 issue.
Oh yea, and thank you for the $30 award received today!
Cheers,
Steve
Steve J. Giardini
Nature, Landscape & Lifestyle Photographer
Bend, Oregon, USA
“Capturing the outdoor world in natural light.”