Death Valley, California, USA

Nikon D800, Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8, f/14, 1/13sec, ISO 200

The Death Valley National Park in California, USA is a unique photographic location. The scenery ranges from mountains to salt flats to sand dunes. This image was captured in the Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes at the west end of the park.

There are three things you will quickly learn when shooting in the dunes.

• Add at least 1/3 more time to get to your photo location. Walking in the sand can be exhausting.

• Choose a lens before you leave the car. If you need to change a lens and it gets windy the outcome could be really bad!

• Appreciate the need to compose the frame before you create foot prints that can't be erased!

The goal with this picture was to feature the geometric clay formation while giving the viewer a sense of place and scale. The clay geometric formations are remnants from an ancient lake.