Landscape Photography Magazine
Cover
Galleria • Win a Platinum Membership
The Story
Wasdale, Cumbria, England
Canon 6D, Sigma 24-70mm, f/4.5, 1/200sec, ISO 100

Visiting Cumbria in autumn is something I will do every year, because to me there is nothing more awe-inspiring than looking out across a lake as reflective as a mirror, whilst being surrounded by mountains.

We were very lucky to miss the rain this day and everything seemed to light up perfectly, so I sat at the top of a hill with my trusty Manfrotto tripod and Hahnel wireless remote in hand, taking in the breathtaking view through my eyes and wide-angle lens. After a really pleasant hour, I fled rather quickly as the sheep were getting closer and more inquisitive!

Wastwater, being one of the more remote lakes, was a long trek to get to from our cottage up winding narrow roads (being an awful passenger that gets travel sick easily did not put me in good books with the other half) but I would recommend this location to any photographer!

The Artist
Katy Harlow from UK

My name is Katy Harlow and I am a freelance photographer from Derbyshire, England. I am 25 years old and started photography as a hobby when I was 15. Now using a Canon 6D, I photograph a variety of subjects such as studio portraits, outdoor landscapes, products and commercial work. Landscapes being my favourite, obviously.

Well Done
We wish to congratulate this month’s Galleria winner with this superb picture. This feature can be viewed in High Definition in the latest issue of the magazine
DIMITRI VASILEIOU, EDITOR

