Cover
Final Frame • Win a Silver Membership
The Story
Corfe Castle, England
Fuji X-Pro2, Fujinon XF 18-55mm, f/13, 1/30sec, ISO 200

Corfe Castle is a wonderful location, one which has been photographed many times. In fact, on the morning of this photograph there must have been fifteen to twenty other photographers at the top of the hill. The weather forecast was correct and for once, I was treated to some fantastic foggy conditions (this was my 4th visit). For this image, I wanted to show the hill beneath the castle rather than have the castle floating on the clouds and I also loved the contrast between the cool shade on the left and the warm sunlight on the right of the image.

The Artist
Stuart Burrill from UK

I'm a Hobbyist photographer living in Dorset with the Jurassic coast on my doorstep and the New Forest closer still. I'm still looking to find my style but having a lot of fun getting there. I don't get out as often as I would like but still love it when I do!

Website
Well Done
This month we closed the magazine issue with this stunning landscape picture. We would like to thank the photographer for uploading it.
DIMITRI VASILEIOU, EDITOR

