Corfe Castle is a wonderful location, one which has been photographed many times. In fact, on the morning of this photograph there must have been fifteen to twenty other photographers at the top of the hill. The weather forecast was correct and for once, I was treated to some fantastic foggy conditions (this was my 4th visit). For this image, I wanted to show the hill beneath the castle rather than have the castle floating on the clouds and I also loved the contrast between the cool shade on the left and the warm sunlight on the right of the image.
