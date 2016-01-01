We arrived at the Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes in Death Valley National Park just before sunrise, without scouting the area the night before. As we wandered back through the dunes, we were certain that we wouldn't find an area with fresh, footprint-free sand.
We stopped to take a few photographs along the way but nothing really caught my eye, until I saw a small dune in the distance with a single set of footprints on its ridge. I stood there for a minute and wondered who walked that dune by themselves and where they were headed at the time. As we stood there, the sun rose over the horizon and lit the top of this particular dune, creating an incredible balance of light and shadow at the perfect moment.
We went back the next morning, and that single set of footprints was still there in the sand, waiting to capture the next photographer's attention.
