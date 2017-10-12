Shopping Basket

Landscape Photography Magazine
Book Giveaway • Fifty Paths to Creative Photography
2017 Winners

Ansel Adams: 400 Photographs - Ray Grace from England

Photographing the Zion Narrows - Scott May from USA

The Photographic Message - Gert Pretorius from South Africa

Treasured Lands - Brian Kraft from Canada

The Digital Print - Susannah Sofaer Kramer from USA

A Photographer's Life - Sandy Adams from USA

Timeless - Peter Worthington from Scotland

Panobook 2016 - Stephane Omanus from France

Mastering Exposure - Nicholas Anderson from Wales

View older winners
2 Comments

  1. ray36 on

    Delighted to receive this free book. Like many other landscape photographers, Ansel Adams is a hero and to receive a book of the largest collection of his photographs ever published is something special. Thank you!

