Cover
Behind the Scene
The Story
Astana Peak, Central Tien Shan, Kazakhstan
Sony ILCA-99M2, Sony 70-400mm, f/7.1, 1/400sec, ISO 200

I was very keen to capture a sunrise at the top of Astana Peak, 4555 meters above sea level, at 05:00. It was so difficult to open my eyes and get up after staying awake half of the night. It is always a challenge for me to wake up at sunrise, hence the reason I do not own many sunrise pictures.

This time it was even harder as I was suffering from altitude sickness and felt extremely tired after the sleepless night. But, this time I couldn’t allow myself to miss the sunrise. Capturing nightscapes as well as sunrise images from the top of Astana Peak was one of the main goals of our expedition to Bayankol Valley in Central Tien Shan Mountains. I knew that probably I would never visit the area again and this was my only chance, so I pushed myself to get out of the warm tent with my two cameras.

The first rays of light appeared behind the endless mountain tops of Tien Shan – the surrounding landscape was simply breathtaking. 30 minutes later and as the sun disappeared in the clouds, the landscape turned grey. I went back to the tent completely exhausted and immediately fell asleep.

The Artist
Olga Kulakova from Kazakhstan

I was born in Almaty, Kazakhstan. A city located in the foothills of Trans-Ili Altau mountain range.
Since I was a student I loved mountaineering but was never serious about photography, although I always had a camera with me. In the last few years I became obsessed with mountain adventures and night landscape photography.

Website
