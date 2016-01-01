Browsing: Reviews

Fujifilm GFX Review

Now that Fuji is offering a medium format version of its mirrorless camera, is it time to make the switch? Mark Bauer has put the Fujifilm GFX through its paces and lists the pros and cons of the system

Erik Stensland Gallery Review

Colorado photographer Erik Stensland found personal solace in the mountains. Now, he dedicates his life to sharing this with others through his work.

Does your work demand a high degree of colour accuracy and optical quality with punchy and vivid colours? We asked Mark Bauer to review these new filters on location, here are his thoughts

Is there a major difference between the various printing labs when it comes to picture printing quality and services they offer? Tiffany Reed Briley tests

Fujifilm’s new medium format mirrorless camera has been eagerly anticipated since it was announced. However, does the camera stand up to expectations?

Sigma’s new 20mm f1-4 DG HSM Art lens has been eagerly anticipated. Mark Bauer has taken it on location for a spin and tried it on astrophotography.

Are you just starting in landscape photography? Are you in the market for some new filters? Mike Bell reviews NiSi Filters

Field Test: Sigma DP0 Quattro

Mark Bauer tests the Sigma DP0 Quattro and concludes that this large sensor compact camera, with a true wide angle lens, really is a mixed bag.

The Big Filter Test

Keith Briley rounds up the best filters on the market from a selection of brands and puts them through their paces.

Field Test: Avenue Artwork

Are you looking for a unique new way to display your landscape photographs? Keith Briley gets to grips with a 3D Art Wall from Avenue Artwork.

Field Test: Black Rapid Yeti

Keith Briley has never felt inclined to use a camera strap, until the Black Rapid Yeti landed on his doorstep. Here is his review of the Yeti.

Gear Test: Tenba Shootout

The Tenba Shootout looks like a durable camera bag and looks good with plenty of storage. However, is it a comfortable backpack and is it worth its price?

gear-test-landscape-polariser

Lee Filters Landscape Polariser Review

Lee Filters are producing their own polarising filter, the ‘Landscape Polariser.’ With a street value of £175, is it worth buying? Mark Bauer has the review

gear-test-terrascape-filter-bags

Gear Test: Terrascape Filter Bags

Mike Bell reviews a set of three different Filter Holder bags by Terrascape. Our question is, are they exactly what landscape photographers need?

gear-test-cotton-carrier

Gear Test: Cotton Carrier

Deborah Hughes tested the Cotton Carrier camera vest. But with a variety of camera carrying systems on the market, was it up to her expectations?

