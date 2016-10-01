How to Approach a Magazine Editor
Do you want to find out the best way to approach an editor in order to publish your work? LPM’s editor Dimitri Vasileiou shares his best advice
Nothing matters more to a photographer than camera care. Andy Brown tells us how to get it done
Harnessing light is essential to landscape photographers. Andy Brown discusses its importance and offers some advice and suggestions on using it effectively
Do you ever make an attempt to feel the locations you shoot? Andy Brown argues that doing so can make the difference between a good photograph and a …
How do you cope with the unwanted appearance of people in your landscapes? Andy Brown offers some techniques and advice on how to deal with your fellow humans
There are many different types of filter you can use with your camera. Andy Brown discusses the benefits of filters and shows how different filters can be used to achieve different effects
Do you maintain and clean up your photographic equipment regularly? How do you clean your lenses? Andy Brown offers some valuable advice for keeping your lenses spotless
Andy Brown urges you to make sure you learn and understand the settings of your camera and how best to use it, so you know how to use them once you are in the field
Do you always try to cram as much content into your pictures as possible? Andy Brown offers advice on how to incorporate negative space…
No matter what motivates your landscape photography, one of the biggest drivers in bettering your work comes through the response from a panel of judges…
Andy Brown explains how you can use the exposure bracketing technique to achieve better dynamic range in order to create more pleasing landscape photographs
In her series on running a photography business, Tiffany Reed Briley makes some suggestions on how to increase your exposure
For some, capturing a wide view of a scene can be easy. But for others, as Stan Moniz explains, it can be frustrating and difficult
The rule of thirds is a very well-known technique for adding dynamism to your images. Andy Brown explains why it works and how to use it
Heather Long provides the insights to five techniques that could potentially help you achieve success in your landscape photography future.
Interior designers can be a great source of business for landscape photographers, but how do you go about building these important relationships?
Are you safe when you are photographing on location? Do you make that extra ‘move’ to catch that special picture? Karl Dyer has the story.
Art shows, the place where you bring your work out of hiding. Tiffany Reed Briley shares some advice on how to create a juried art show presence.
A daunting array of lenses await the landscape photographer – many of them seemingly exorbitantly priced. Andy Brown shares his thoughts on choosing lenses
In this second part of her series on art galleries, Tiffany Reed Briley discusses how to price your art and the things to be aware of.
Professional advice from eight pro landscape and outdoor photographers. These are extracts from their interviews we published during 2016.
For most of us, having our artwork hung in art galleries is the holy grail of landscape photography. Tiffany Reed Briley shares some advice.
Low light photography requires a lot of practice, but when mastered it can give highly dramatic results. Andy Brown shares some tips on how to get it right
We chatted with Charles Needle to find out what inspires him, and he generously shared his macro secrets on how he creates such amazing imagery.