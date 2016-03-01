Browsing: Revelations

How To Avoid Frustration

Driven hundreds of miles, and spent a ton of cash, to get the perfect photo and… come home with nothing? Don’t despair, Alex Otto explains how you can avoid future disappointment

Zen Landscapes

What is Zen, or more importantly, how does it relate to a simple landscape photograph? Andy Brown pinpoints the possibilities of a different approach to photography

Creating Powerful Images

As the days get shorter and the nights get longer and colder, Alister Benn explains how we could produce images that are engaging, dynamic, challenging and powerful during these freezing winter months

Turning Pro

You love landscape photography. So, how hard is it to turn professional and combine hobby with work? Will you be able pay the mortgage by photographing landscapes?

Death Valley – An Essential Photographic Guide

Death Valley is utterly iconic, and much photographed. What are the best ways to get to every depth and peak? QT Luong’s guide to the highlights of this extraordinary location will let you in on every secret

Photographing Hokkaido

Japan’s landscapes can be difficult to capture while retaining their unique features. Paul Gallagher travelled to Hokkaido in order to capture the…

Exploring Yorkshire Dales

Field barns, meadows, solid dales longhouses, mile upon mile of drystone walls. This is the classic and iconic views of Yorkshire Dales. Richard Walls …

Hidden Ireland

What is it that brings extraordinary places like Ireland and their unique stories together? Marco Dadone explains why he has fallen in love with the country.

Who Needs Sharpness?

Recently, Scot Gillespie set himself a challenge to capture the seasons using a projection lens to remove sharpness. He recounts his experiences and …

The Power of Tilt and Shift

Do you dream of achieving the ultimate depth of field that masters such as Ansel Adams and Edward Weston displayed in their images? Paul Gallagher explains the outstanding qualities of tilt lenses.

Taking a Risk

Have you ever been so determined to take a specific picture that you have missed out on other potential photographs? Josh Miller encourages you to look around and take a risk

No Macro Lens Needed

The macro effect is very popular in photography, but there is more than one way to achieve the effect. Jose Antunes describes how he achieves it with a very long lens

Cordillera Huayhuash

Towering mountains, thunderstorms, lakes, rivers and landscapes dripping with breathtaking light. Joshua Cripps shares with us his extraordinary adventure.

Photographing Oak Trees

In the latest in her ongoing series on photographing trees, Lizzie Shepherd travels around the country looking at photographing oak trees

The Brenizer Method

The Brenizer method can create some stunning images. Kirk Norbury describes how you can use it to great effect for landscape photography.

Photographing Beech Trees

Beech trees are very common in the UK, and you will certainly have taken photographs of them, but how much do you know about them?

Vandalising Our Land

As photographers, it is our responsibility to prevent the destruction of the places that we photograph. Jonathan Bailey encourages you to respect the land’s rich heritage

Photographing Coastal Landscapes

Photographing coastal landscapes under a variety of conditions can be extremely challenging. Mark Hamblin shares some advice on capturing the coastal mood.

Photographing Willow Trees

The humble willow tree might appear unremarkable at first glance but, as Lizzie Shepherd reveals, it is a tree for all seasons and plays a pivotal role in the natural world

Is Photography Art

Is Photography Art?

If art’s purpose is to evoke an emotional response, then why shouldn’t photography be considered as art? Deborah Hughes provokes our thoughts on this extremely sensitive subject

