How To Avoid Frustration
Driven hundreds of miles, and spent a ton of cash, to get the perfect photo and… come home with nothing? Don’t despair, Alex Otto explains how you can avoid future disappointment
Driven hundreds of miles, and spent a ton of cash, to get the perfect photo and… come home with nothing? Don’t despair, Alex Otto explains how you can avoid future disappointment
What is Zen, or more importantly, how does it relate to a simple landscape photograph? Andy Brown pinpoints the possibilities of a different approach to photography
As the days get shorter and the nights get longer and colder, Alister Benn explains how we could produce images that are engaging, dynamic, challenging and powerful during these freezing winter months
You love landscape photography. So, how hard is it to turn professional and combine hobby with work? Will you be able pay the mortgage by photographing landscapes?
Death Valley is utterly iconic, and much photographed. What are the best ways to get to every depth and peak? QT Luong’s guide to the highlights of this extraordinary location will let you in on every secret
Japan’s landscapes can be difficult to capture while retaining their unique features. Paul Gallagher travelled to Hokkaido in order to capture the…
Field barns, meadows, solid dales longhouses, mile upon mile of drystone walls. This is the classic and iconic views of Yorkshire Dales. Richard Walls …
What is it that brings extraordinary places like Ireland and their unique stories together? Marco Dadone explains why he has fallen in love with the country.
Recently, Scot Gillespie set himself a challenge to capture the seasons using a projection lens to remove sharpness. He recounts his experiences and …
Do you have a fascination with infrared photography but no idea about its ins and outs? With decades of experience, Tim Shoebridge will guide you through …
Do you dream of achieving the ultimate depth of field that masters such as Ansel Adams and Edward Weston displayed in their images? Paul Gallagher explains the outstanding qualities of tilt lenses.
Have you ever been so determined to take a specific picture that you have missed out on other potential photographs? Josh Miller encourages you to look around and take a risk
The macro effect is very popular in photography, but there is more than one way to achieve the effect. Jose Antunes describes how he achieves it with a very long lens
Towering mountains, thunderstorms, lakes, rivers and landscapes dripping with breathtaking light. Joshua Cripps shares with us his extraordinary adventure.
Do you always feel you need to include everything in the frame when photographing landscapes? Paul Gallagher suggests some techniques to simplify your image
Although we are often told not to judge a book by its cover, everyone does. Charlie Waite looks at how you can use this to your advantage
In the latest in her ongoing series on photographing trees, Lizzie Shepherd travels around the country looking at photographing oak trees
The Brenizer method can create some stunning images. Kirk Norbury describes how you can use it to great effect for landscape photography.
Photographers tend to prefer scenes without the presence of people. Mark Hamblin argues that we should embrace them to add another dimension to a scene.
Beech trees are very common in the UK, and you will certainly have taken photographs of them, but how much do you know about them?
As photographers, it is our responsibility to prevent the destruction of the places that we photograph. Jonathan Bailey encourages you to respect the land’s rich heritage
Photographing coastal landscapes under a variety of conditions can be extremely challenging. Mark Hamblin shares some advice on capturing the coastal mood.
The humble willow tree might appear unremarkable at first glance but, as Lizzie Shepherd reveals, it is a tree for all seasons and plays a pivotal role in the natural world
If art’s purpose is to evoke an emotional response, then why shouldn’t photography be considered as art? Deborah Hughes provokes our thoughts on this extremely sensitive subject