Interview With Bryan Minear
Starting out with a polaroid camera, getting into portrait photography and finally doing what you want to do. Bryan Minear shares his experiences and difficulties during …
In an exclusive interview, Nils Leithold from Germany talks about his passion for nature and wild places, as well as his love of the Faroe Islands…
Karen Hutton explains the pros and cons as well as all her experiences that helped her with her photographic career.
In an exclusive interview, 19 year old Mason Prendergast talks about his passion for nature and hiking and explains the reason why he loves …
Jack Graham shares his life experience and advice on how to become a professional landscape photographer and photo tour leader.
In this exclusive interview, Bryan Minear explains his career change decision, talks about his photographic style and the reasons he switched to Fujifilm.
In this exclusive interview, Michael Schauer talks about his passion for nature and explains why he has come to love the cold, more inhospitable regions …
In an exclusive interview, Ken Kaminesky explains how he got started as a pro, the pros and cons of being one and the reason he switched to Fujifilm.
Hanging off a cliff taking pictures, being exposed to any kind of extreme weather as well as pushing yourself to the edge – all in a day’s work for Ben Read.
Patricia Davidson explains in an exclusive interview how her photography journey started, where it is going and why she switched to Fujifilm.
Tiffany Reed Briley talks to nature photographer Joshua Cripps about a variety of subjects, including how he turned pro, working as a photographer, and the direction of the industry. Along the way he offers some great excellent advice on how to improve your photography
Unlike many landscape photographers, Doug Chinnery isn’t a fan of image sharpness or pre-visualisation. Interview by Kieth Wilson
Mark Metternich is a renowned and extremely passionate landscape photographer. In his interview with Tiffany Reed Briley he discusses his inspirations
Exclusive interview with Joseph Rossbach. Tiffany Reed Briley discusses his style, his choice of equipment and how photographers can turn professional…
Exclusive interview with Paul Gallagher, UK-based photographer who reveals his thoughts on his transition from monochrome to colour and infrared…
Sean Bagshaw is a photographer well known for his expedition and adventure images as well as his popular online tutorials. Interview by Tiffany Reed Briley.
Interview with landscape photographer Joel Grimes from USA. The interview was taken by Tiffany Reed Briley and is sponsored by Really Right Stuff.
Sean Scott reveals to Tiffany Reed Briley about photographing under the water, starting a gallery business and staying passionate about creating art.
Intentional camera movement and multiple exposures are the main techniques behind Valda Bailey’s abstract landscapes. But it is her first love, painting…
Interview with landscape and outdoor photographer Joshua Holko from USA. Interview sponsored by Really Right Stuff. Interview by Tiffany Briley.
Jack Dykinga was recently honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from NANPA. In this interview with Tiffany Reed Briley, he discusses his award…
Interview with landscape and outdoor photographer Rick Sammon from USA. This interview is sponsored by Really Right Stuff.
For 14 years Rachael Talibart worked as a solicitor in the City of London, but the fact that she spent her first pay check on her first SLR was surely an…
Interview with landscape and outdoor photographer Marc Muench from USA. Interview by Tiffany Briley, sponsored by Really Right Stuff.