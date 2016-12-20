Browsing: Infinity

In Search of Fame and Fortune

With streams of photographers intent on collecting clicks and likes, how can you retain integrity – but make a living – in this overpopulated online world? Mark Bauer shares his thoughts

Photographing Forest

Wistful for a time when he could photograph in solitude, Adam Burton tells us how venturing out into the quiet beauty of the forest can add something unique to your portfolio

The Joy of Summer Holidays

Landscape photography can be a tiring endeavour at the best of times, but, as Adam Burton is discovering, when you have children at home it can be even…

Black A Tor Copse

Planning and pre-visualising are both important steps to capturing beautiful landscape images. However, as Adam Burton explains, there can be no better feeling than simply being open to what the landscape is offering at any given time

The Big Switch

Switching your equipment can be a major step. If you have become used to a specific brand, changing to another can take a lot of thought. Mark Bauer recently made the switch and describes his experiences

Spring is one of the most beautiful times of year, with plenty of opportunities for photography. Adam Burton, for one, can’t wait, and tells us what he is particularly looking forward to

Do you spend hours creating the perfect images, only to put them in your portfolio and never look at them again? Adam Burton suggests taking time to revisit

Why Bother?

Landscape photography can be gruelling, so why do we put up with the early mornings and bad weather? Mark Bauer examines his own motivations

The leader of a photography workshop can often feel frustrated by missing the opportunities that present themselves. Article by Adam Burton

Last year was fairly productive for some of the camera brands, but not for all. Mark Bauer looks back on what has been released and what 2017 will bring…

Popular viewpoints can be busy, but it is important that everyone gets along. Adam Burton gives some tips on etiquette to ensure everyone gets the pictures.

Many people harbour an ambition to turn their hobby into their profession, but what are the day-to-day realities of being a pro photographer?

Have you ever felt obliged to take a certain picture? Adam Burton suggests looking around and taking the picture you want rather than following the crowd..

Many photographers prefer to perform fine-tuning with post-processing tools. Mark Bauer makes the case for neutral density graduated filters.

There is a secret in the world of photography: Photoshop is an essential part of processing pictures. Adam Burton breaks the taboo and discusses it openly

Mark Bauer discusses why many major manufacturers seem to be waiting for improvements in technology before making serious moves into the mirrorless market

The first photograph on a trip can be difficult. Adam Burton shares a trip to Jasper National Park where he thought a shot of Pyramid Lake might elude him.

A stormy sunrise over Old Harry Rocks

Interest or Obsession?

Have we become obsessed with foregrounds? Mark Bauer reveals how to use foreground elements to your advantage and explains when your work will benefit from eliminating them altogether

M01_2506

Motivation and Creativity

As your photographic skills grow, it is important not to lose sight of your creativity and simply ‘go through the motions’

Technical competence can be learned by almost anyone, but what makes a photograph a work of art?

Adam Burton reveals the best time of year to visit Yosemite National Park in order to fully appreciate the vistas made famous by Ansel Adams

Without goals in photography we would be drifting around aimlessly. However it’s important that we don’t forget to enjoy the process of reaching those goals

