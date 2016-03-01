Browsing: In Focus

Free Post

Ask Yourself, What If?

Over the coming months, both LPM and Lensbaby will be providing you creative prompts that will help you ask this big question, what if?

Photographing Sierra Nevada

Are you seeking national park beauty without the crowds? As Joshua Cripps says, strap on a backpack and head off on a trail into the Sierra Nevada high country

Composition is King

Do you focus on location when taking a photograph? Mitch Green suggests taking time to think about composition, as it is absolutely the most important thing in a landscape photograph

Free Post

What If?

Think about some of the preconceptions you have about your work. Whether it is a subject, season, or your type of photography, try something new to challenge yourself.

The Allure of Black and White

The Allure of Black and White

Colour photography has been around for a long time, so why do so many photographers continue to shoot in black and white? Alexander Otto examines…

The Craft of Planning a Trip II

A lot of thought needs to go into a trip, especially if you are planning it yourself. Alexander Otto discusses how to ensure you can actually get to…

The Craft of Planning a Trip

The first step to a successful photography trip is in its planning. In this article, Nicolas Alexander Otto some advice on the best ways to go about planning your next expedition

Swedish Lapland

Swedish Lapland

Travelling through Sweden on Nordic skis is a photographic adventure of a lifetime. Sleeping in mountain huts, seeing the Northern Lights and coming through a blizzard are just some of the experiences Lizzie Shepherd encountered

The Importance of Revision

Revisiting a previous location might seem a waste of time, but Nicolas Alexander Otto argues that it allows you to track your progression as a photographer, but also to capture previously unseen details

The Intimate Landscape

The Intimate Landscape

Intimate Landscapes can be very difficult to capture, but get them right and you can really capture the essence of a scene, as Charlotte Gibb explains

A Fjord's Tale

A Fjord’s Tale

Horia Bogdan visits Ullsfjorden Fjord and examines the passing of time through some remarkable hidden rock formations.

Photo Tour Operators, What Next By Peter Cairns

Photo Tour Operators, What Next?

Peter Cairns considers the history of photography tours and workshops and questions whether contemporary trends in the business are sustainable

simplicity in landscape photography

Simplicity in Landscape Photography

When composing a landscape photograph, focusing on a single feature can be a powerful technique. Fran Halsall offers a number of examples of this simplicity.

finding playa gueirua

Finding Playa Gueirua

Playa Gueirua in Asturias, Northern Spain, is a hidden gem for photographers. It’s not easy to find, but, as Mike Bell claims, it is worth making the effort

Exploring Nature

Marc Adamus • Exploring Nature

Many people think of nature photography as going to popular places and taking the same photos as everyone else. Marc Adamus encourages you to …

Gear Choice By Landscape Photographer Karen Hutton

Gear Choice

What is the best gear? Why are we so quick to pursue brands instead of the gear we need? Karen Hutton explains all about gear choice.

Photo Specifics & Preferences

Photo Specifics And Preferences

Photography can be an inherently personal pursuit. Karen Hutton discusses some of the decisions every photographer has to make in order to find his or her own voice

Working With An Editor

Working with an editor can be of benefit to your work if you find the right person. Chris Burkard discusses how to make your relationship with an editor a success

The Second Most Important Skill

The Second Most Important Skill

What is the second most invaluable skill for landscape photographers to acquire? Karen Hutton encourages you to invest in your writing ability.