Ask Yourself, What If?
Over the coming months, both LPM and Lensbaby will be providing you creative prompts that will help you ask this big question, what if?
Over the coming months, both LPM and Lensbaby will be providing you creative prompts that will help you ask this big question, what if?
Are you seeking national park beauty without the crowds? As Joshua Cripps says, strap on a backpack and head off on a trail into the Sierra Nevada high country
Do you focus on location when taking a photograph? Mitch Green suggests taking time to think about composition, as it is absolutely the most important thing in a landscape photograph
Think about some of the preconceptions you have about your work. Whether it is a subject, season, or your type of photography, try something new to challenge yourself.
Colour photography has been around for a long time, so why do so many photographers continue to shoot in black and white? Alexander Otto examines…
Have you heard about beautiful Portland? Chris Tennant gives us an itinerary for an amazing week of photography, with settings as varied as…
A lot of thought needs to go into a trip, especially if you are planning it yourself. Alexander Otto discusses how to ensure you can actually get to…
The first step to a successful photography trip is in its planning. In this article, Nicolas Alexander Otto some advice on the best ways to go about planning your next expedition
Travelling through Sweden on Nordic skis is a photographic adventure of a lifetime. Sleeping in mountain huts, seeing the Northern Lights and coming through a blizzard are just some of the experiences Lizzie Shepherd encountered
Revisiting a previous location might seem a waste of time, but Nicolas Alexander Otto argues that it allows you to track your progression as a photographer, but also to capture previously unseen details
Intimate Landscapes can be very difficult to capture, but get them right and you can really capture the essence of a scene, as Charlotte Gibb explains
Horia Bogdan visits Ullsfjorden Fjord and examines the passing of time through some remarkable hidden rock formations.
Peter Cairns considers the history of photography tours and workshops and questions whether contemporary trends in the business are sustainable
Flowers are some of the most colourful things to photograph; Alison Staite argues that you can see a different side of them by capturing them in monochrome.
When composing a landscape photograph, focusing on a single feature can be a powerful technique. Fran Halsall offers a number of examples of this simplicity.
Playa Gueirua in Asturias, Northern Spain, is a hidden gem for photographers. It’s not easy to find, but, as Mike Bell claims, it is worth making the effort
Many people think of nature photography as going to popular places and taking the same photos as everyone else. Marc Adamus encourages you to …
What is the best gear? Why are we so quick to pursue brands instead of the gear we need? Karen Hutton explains all about gear choice.
Social media can be an excellent way to reach a wider audience. Chris Burkard describes his journey to it being an integral part of his professional brand.
Photography can be an inherently personal pursuit. Karen Hutton discusses some of the decisions every photographer has to make in order to find his or her own voice
Working with an editor can be of benefit to your work if you find the right person. Chris Burkard discusses how to make your relationship with an editor a success
What is the second most invaluable skill for landscape photographers to acquire? Karen Hutton encourages you to invest in your writing ability.